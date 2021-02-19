Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka added another Grand Slam title to their collections, as the No.2 seeds ousted 3rd-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in straight sets to win the 2021 Australian Open.

Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka made it 2-for-2 in Grand Slam finals on Friday, as the No.2 seeds defeated the 3rd-seeded Czech squad of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova on Rod Laver Arena, 6-2, 6-3 to claim the 2021 Australian Open women's doubles championship.

"We had a really good couple of weeks," said Belgium's Mertens, after she and Sabalenka of Belarus notched another Grand Slam title to go alongside their 2019 US Open trophy. "We had a tough draw actually in doubles, so we're really happy that we pulled through. Some days, yeah, like today, we just kept on fighting."

The victorious team pulled through a number of close games to obtain the 79-minute win, fending off 10 of the 11 break points they faced during the tilt. Mertens was the only player on court to not drop serve as she and Sabalenka claimed their fifth career doubles title as a tandem and improved their team win-loss record to 48-15.

For the two Top 20 singles players who seek Grand Slam glory in that discipline as well, the doubles court proved to be a relaxing atmosphere during the major event, as they smiled and laughed throughout the match and collected their trophy with their signature jump, as they had in Flushing Meadows 18 months ago.

"I think it's good not to be all stressy all the time," said Mertens. "We have singles, and that is pretty stressy already. Then we have doubles, so we try to make it fun. But, of course, when we're on court, we want to win."

"From my side, I would say I was pretty relaxed on doubles," added Sabalenka, whose thunderous serving helped propel her team through dicey patches. "I was doing whatever I want to."

"She didn't care about me!" Mertens laughed in response.

End of an era?



Australian Open champs Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka confirm that they will put their hugely successful partnership on partial hold.



Sabalenka wants to focus on singles, conserve her energy. But the duo will play a few 1000/500 events together. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/IqCwJzEnap — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) February 19, 2021

The pairing's victory in the championship match served as a bittersweet capper to the event, as Mertens and Sabalenka do not plan to play this season's remaining Grand Slam events together. (They are, however, planning to play some of this year's WTA events together, including Dubai and Miami.)

"For sure I like to play doubles," said Sabalenka. "I just want to try something else. But I hope if one day I make a decision to come back in doubles, I have this girl over here for me."

"I just like to play matches," said Mertens. "But, yeah, I mean, she can definitely try and we'll see. If she still likes to play doubles, I'm here."

Three straight breaks in the middle of the opening set resulted in a 4-2 lead for the No.2 seeds, as the powerful shots from Sabalenka were ably matched by the pinpoint hitting from Mertens. A pivotal service game by Mertens, where she withstood four break points, was punctuated by an overhead winner by Sabalenka, stopping the string of breaks and moving that team to 5-2.

Champions Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka and finalists Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova hold their trophies after the 2021 Australian Open doubles final. Photo by Getty Images

Serving to stay in the set, Siniakova fired three double faults, including on the final two points, to cede the one-set lead to Mertens and Sabalenka. Siniakova had six double faults overall in the opening set.

The Czechs were unable to break Mertens and Sabalenka in the second set, as their forecourt ferocity was less crisp than usual. The Belgian/Belarusian pair were allowed to maintain control with their sturdy groundstrokes, and after seven straight service holds in the set, a strong service return by Sabalenka gave her squad the decisive break at 5-3.

A marathon game followed on Sabalenka’s serve, where miscues at net saw her team squander three championship points and face three break points. But an ace by Sabalenka brought up match point number four, and on that occasion, a Siniakova backhand flew wide, sending the trophy into the waiting arms of Mertens and Sabalenka.

"I knew she can do it with her serve," Mertens smiled. "It's like, I'll just stand at the net."