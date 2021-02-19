Daria Kasatkina captured her first title in over two years at the Phillip Island Trophy with a three-set defeat of Marie Bouzkova, while Ankita Raina and Kamilla Rakhimova collected their first WTA trophy in the doubles competition.

Daria Kasatkina's tears said it all.

It had been over two years since the Russian had last held a trophy aloft, and after defeating No.13 seed Marie Bouzkova 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to capture her third title at the Phillip Island Trophy she was overcome with emotion.

"Feels incredible, to be honest," she smiled afterwards. "I felt like one big backpack with stones got out from my shoulders."

Kasatkina struck 35 winners to 25 unforced errors en route to outlasting an ailing Bouzkova over one hour and 55 minutes. The Czech, who had needed over three hours to win her semifinal against No.2 seed Bianca Andreescu the previous day, called for the trainer midway through the second set and her energy levels visibly decreased as the match drew on.

The World No.75 took full advantage, moving Bouzkova from side to side with heavy topspin to take control of rallies before delivering the knockout blow. The 22-year-old Bouzkova, in her second final and searching for her own maiden title after falling to Elina Svitolina in Monterrey last year, was far from her usual scampering self and was unable to keep pace. Frequently, the World No.50 could only watch as Kasatkina found the open court - including the knifed backhand slice winner with which the former World No.10 sealed championship point.

It had been a long time coming for the 23-year-old.

Kasatkina's last title, at home in Moscow in 2018, seemed at the time to be a stepping stone to even greater things. That was the year she had also reached her first two Grand Slam quarterfinals, at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, as well as finals in Dubai and Indian Wells. Along the way, Kasatkina had delighted crowds with her creative brand of tennis, and the Moscow victory had put her into the Top 10 for the first time.

But a four-match losing streak at the start of 2019 sent Kasatkina into a downward spiral. Throughout what she would later call a "disaster" of a season, her confidence in her game drained. A meagre 13-21 win-loss record sent her year-end ranking plummeting to World No.69.

"I was struggling with a lot of things," Kasatkina admitted. "With my game. Mentally I was having problems, like I was not confident in myself. I was losing matches and everything was just going like a snowball all together... Things were just going down. It took a lot of time to rebuild my game, to rebuild my confidence, to change myself. Finally I'm feeling good."

Amidst the pandemic, there were signs that Kasatkina was beginning to rebuild her game. A semifinal in Lyon just before the shutdown was her first since 2018. On resumption, an eye-catching run in Rome saw her in full flow against Victoria Azarenka in the third round; an ill-timed ankle injury for Kasatkina halted that match, but she would open up afterwards about Azarenka's own 2020 resurgence providing inspiration for her.

Indeed, Kasatkina's win-loss record since Rome has been a healthy 18-6. Her revitalisation has been evident not only in her results but her panache on court as well. This week, key elements of Kasatkina's offensive game, such as her jumping backhand and off forehand, have been more evident than in some time. Her serve, too, has seen a dramatic improvement, indicated by 10 aces against Danielle Collins in the semifinal and four on Friday against Bouzkova.

Kasatkina ascribed her turnaround to working with a sports psychologist over the past year - a decision she would recommend to all younger players.

"The main thing I learned was that your confidence shouldn't depend on your results," she explained. "It doesn't matter if you win or lose, it doesn't have to break your inner child. To lose one match doesn't have to kill yourself from the inside.

"Tennis is a very competitive sport - it's very difficult because basically you're alone, it's not a team sport. I think kids can also start work with a psychologist from a young age. It will help them for sure not to face the big problems when they're 18 or 20."

The doubles final saw India's Ankita Raina and Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova both capture their maiden WTA title with a 2-6, 6-4, [10-7] defeat of Anna Blinkova and Anastasia Potapova in an all-unseeded affair. Raina and Rakhimova had both been part of the lucky loser cohort brought to Australia after losing in the third round of Australian Open qualifying in Dubai.

Neither would make it into the main draw - but the pair were overjoyed to score this milestone instead after reeling off the last five points of the match tiebreak. "It was a funny one how we ended up together," said Raina to her scratch partner during the trophy ceremony. "But I'm so proud of us - and your fighting spirit is great!"

Raina becomes just the second Indian woman following former doubles World No.1 Sania Mirza to win a WTA title.