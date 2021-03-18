A clash of Russian wildcards in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy semifinals saw Margarita Gasparyan reach the biggest final of her career after overcoming Vera Zvonareva in straight sets, saving four set points in the second set.

The one-handed backhand may be rarer than it used to be on the WTA Tour, but it's thriving in 2021. The St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy semifinals saw Margarita Gasparyan's single-hander shine as she defeated Vera Zvonareva 6-3, 7-6(9) in a tense clash of Russian wildcards, saving four set points in the second set.

The result puts Gasparyan, previously a champion at Baku 2015 and Tashkent 2018, into her first WTA 500 final. The last player with a one-handed backhand to reach a final at this level was Carla Suárez Navarro at New Haven 2018; the Spaniard was also the last 500-or-above champion with a single-hander at Doha 2016. Gasparyan is the second WTA finalist of the season with a one-handed backhand following Lyon runner-up Viktorija Golubic.

Gasparyan's pattern this week has been to start sets by racing out to a healthy lead - sufficient to see her over the line despite a few twists and turns. The 26-year-old got her game under control first, taking a 4-1 double-break lead. Holding on to it was harder work, but Gasparyan saved her best shots for the biggest moments: a forehand winner down the line to regain the double break for 5-2, a crosscourt backhand stunner to seal her first set point.

The second set saw Zvonareva demonstrate real tenacity in clinging on - and very nearly pull off the comeback. The 36-year-old former World No.2, who was bidding to reach her first final since Tokyo 2011, pegged Gasparyan back from 0-3 to 3-3, and then forced a tiebreak from 3-5 down.

By this point, Zvonareva had almost completely cut out the errors that had beset her at the start of the match, while a nervy Gasparyan's accuracy was oscillating wildly. But at the business end of the tiebreak, it was the older player who faltered.

Zvonareva had advanced to a 6-4 lead, and ultimately held four points to force a decider. But a tame return and a backhand just wide squandered two of them. Gasparyan, refusing to back off her shots, saved the other two with ferocious forehand winners and, despite double faulting on her first match point, closed out the win on her second with another highlights reel worthy rally.

World No.126 Gasparyan becomes the lowest-ranked player to reach a WTA 500-or-above final since World No.153 Svetlana Kuznetsova was runner-up at Cincinnati 2019. Either Kuznetsova or No.8 seed Daria Kasatkina will be Gasparyan's opponent in Sunday's title match, which will be the 30th all-Russian WTA final and first since she defeated Anastasia Potapova at Tashkent 2018.