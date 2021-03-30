No.8 seed Bianca Andreescu battled to another three-set victory in Miami to complete the lineup of semifinalists.

Pushed to the limit once again at the Miami Open, Bianca Andreescu passed another test with flying colors.

In two hours and 36 minutes, the No.8 seed beat Sara Sorribes Tormo in the last of the tournament's four quarterfinal matches, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 — becoming just the third player to beat the in-form Spaniard in a third set this year to round out the semifinalists.

“After the first set, I was honestly so tired, but we both fought really hard," Andreescu said on-court after the match.

"She’s an incredible fighter. I have no idea how I pushed through, but I fought as hard as I could and I’m super happy.”

A phenomenal performance 🤩 @Bandreescu_ battles past Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 3-6, 6-3!



Will face Sakkari in the semifinals.#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/QYOpmGzEDZ — wta (@WTA) April 1, 2021

Andreescu battled back from a 3-0, double-break deficit to seal the opening set, but a string of seven straight breaks in the middle set saw her taken the distance for the third time in four matches this week.

In set two, Sorribes Tormo's decisive service hold came by winning two straight points at 30-30, as a 23-shot rally, ended when an Andreescu forehand found the net, sealed the game in her favor.

The Spaniard was the only player to hold in the middle set, breaking for a fourth and final time to push the match to a decider, but lost serve three times from 2-2 to ultimately be beaten.

In all, the Canadian struck 42 winners, more than double Sorribes Tormo's total of 17, but also totaled 42 unforced errors to the Spaniard's 21. The two players combined to break serve 17 times in the match overall.

With the victory, Andreescu advances to her second semifinal of the season, and third at WTA 1000 level in her career.

She'll next face Greece's Maria Sakkari for the first time for a place in the final.

Read more: Sakkari ends Osaka winning streak in Miami quarters

More to come...