The WTA has today announced the release of WTA Scores, a new live scoring app available immediately for download on iOS and Android devices.

WTA Scores delivers real-time updates from all WTA Tour matches across the season directly to mobile devices. WTA Scores also features key tournament information such as completed match results, daily schedules, updated draws and match stats provided by SAP.

The latest WTA rankings and the Porsche Race to Shenzhen Leaderboard are also accessible on WTA Scores, allowing tennis fans all over of the world to follow and engage with their favorite players on Tour across the year.



In a continued effort to enhance the coverage and alignment of professional tennis for fans and the media, the WTA and ATP are excited to be working on an enhanced joint live scoring app due for release in early 2022.



To download WTA Scores, visit the Apple App store or Google Play store.