The Emilia Romagna Open, Parma will be held in the week of May 17 on red clay, and the Hamburg European Open will be held in the week of July 5 on red clay.

The WTA has today announced two exciting additions to the 2021 calendar in the form of new WTA 250 tournaments to be held in Parma, Italy and Hamburg, Germany.

Scheduled for the week of May 17, the Emilia Romagna Open will be held in Parma in northern Italy and played on red clay. It will feature a 32-player singles main draw and a 16-team doubles draw, while an additional six players will be able to enter the singles main draw via a 24-player qualifying draw. The event in Parma is being organized in collaboration with MEF Tennis Events, who after many successful years running ATP Challenger events, are now working with the WTA for the first time.

The second addition to the calendar is also an outdoor red clay event, with the WTA Tour heading to Germany for the Hamburg European Open during the week of July 5, coinciding with the second week of The Championships, Wimbledon.

Hamburg previously held a WTA tournament in the 1980s through the early 2000s, and the 2021 edition will feature a 28-player singles main draw (16-player qualifying draw) and a 16-team doubles draw.

WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon commented, “The WTA is committed to offering as many playing and earning opportunities for our members as possible, and we look forward to bringing the WTA Tour to Parma and Hamburg this season, enhancing women’s tennis even more this year.”

Click here to see the latest WTA 2021 calendar in full.