No.1 seed Serena Williams opened her Emilia-Romagna Open campaign with a solid 6-3, 6-2 defeat of spirited teenage debutante Lisa Pigato in one hour and eight minutes.

Pigato, 17, had started the tournament as a qualifying wildcard. The reigning Roland Garros girls' doubles champion alongside Eleonora Alvisi had never previously competed in a professional event above ITF W25 level, though she had won two ITF W15 trophies in 2019.

But two wins over Leonie Kung and Liudmila Samsonova, both from a set down and the former from match point down, had put Pigato into her first ever WTA main draw.

The World No.572 was quick to show off her potential against Serena, who had taken a wildcard into Parma after her opening loss in Rome last week to Nadia Podoroska. Pigato came up with three glorious winners to break the 23-time Grand Slam champion in the first game, demonstrating both clean technique and fine touch at net.

Serena was quick to adjust to a brand-new opponent, though. Firing up her serve and return, the American raced through 16 of the next 18 points, asserting her authority emphatically to take a 4-1 lead.

Indeed, following the opening loss of her delivery, Serena ensured that she would not find herself in a similar hole again. She dropped just five more points on serve, raining down six aces and many more that Pigato could barely lay her racquet on.

This was a combination of focusing on her own game and getting a handle on her opponent's.

"The first game, she played really good and I needed to adjust to get back," Serena said. "It was a bit of both, figuring out her game as well."

Serena powers past debutante Pigato in Parma opener: Highlights

Pigato, who was born in the week that Serena won her sixth major title at Wimbledon 2003, was able to battle to a few more holds. But as the match went on, Serena's accuracy on her groundstrokes and drive volleys grew, and she was able to close out the win with three consecutive unreturned serves.

Afterwards, Serena was full of compliments for her opponent, with whom she shared a photo and chat afterwards.

Serena Williams and Lisa Pigato share a moment at net. Photo by Marta Magni Images/MEF Tennis Events

"Lisa played really well," she said in her on-court interview. "She told me she was only 17. Her future is super-bright - she handled the moment well, so I look forward to cheering for her in the future."

Serena was also impressed by Pigato approaching her to document her milestone.

"It's usually after the match, in the locker room, I take photos," she told the press. "It was really cool and gutsy. It was her first WTA main draw match, so I thought it was a really good opportunity to take a photo - she'll be able to look back on that in years. I wish I had done that with my first match, it would have been really cool.