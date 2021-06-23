After a one-year hiatus, The Championships are set to return Monday, June 28. World No.1 Ashleigh Barty is the top seed, No.3 Simona Halep is the defending champion and the Top 32 seeds see a pair of adjustments after the withdrawals of Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady.
WTA Insider breaks down who's hot, who's not and the marquee names still searching for their first main-draw wins at the All England Club.
No.1 Ashleigh Barty
2021 Match Record: 28-6, won Yarra Valley Classic (Melbourne 500), Miami, Stuttgart
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 75.7% (28-9)
Best 2021 grass result: DNP
Best Wimbledon Result: Round of 16 (2019), Junior Champion (2011)
No.2 Simona Halep
2021 Match Record: 11-5
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 70.6% (36-15)
Best 2021 grass result: DNP
Best Wimbledon result: Champion (2019)
No.3 Aryna Sabalenka
2021 Match Record: 27-7*, won Abu Dhabi, Madrid
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 50.0% (10-10)*
Best 2021 grass result: Eastbourne quarterfinals**
Best Wimbledon result: Second Round, 2017
No.4 Elina Svitolina
2021 Match Record: 21-11*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 48.4% (15-16)*
Best 2021 grass result: Round of 16, Berlin
Best Wimbledon result: Semifinal (2019)
No.5 Sofia Kenin
2021 Match Record: 10-9
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 71.4% (10-4)
Best 2021 grass result: DNP
Best Wimbledon result: Second Round, (2019, 2018)
No.6 Bianca Andreescu
2021 Match Record: 11-5*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 0-2*
Best 2021 grass result: Second Round, Eastbourne
Best Wimbledon result: First Round (2017)
No.7 Serena Williams
2021 Match Record: 12-4
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 88.4% (107-14)
Best 2021 grass result: DNP
Best Wimbledon result: Seven-time Champion (2016, 2015, 2012, 2010, 2009, 2003, 2002)
No.8 Iga Swiatek
2021 Match Record: 23-6*, won Adelaide, Rome
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 0-2*
Best 2021 grass result: Second Round, Eastbourne
Best Wimbledon result: First Round (2019), Junior Champion (2018)
No.9 Karolina Pliskova
2021 Match Record: 15-11*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 67.3% (37-18)*
Best 2021 grass result: First Round, Eastbourne, Berlin
Best Wimbledon result: Round of 16 (2019, 2018)
No.10 Belinda Bencic
2021 Match Record: 16-12*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 69.2% (36-16)*
Best 2021 grass result: Finalist, Berlin
Best Wimbledon result: Round of 16 (2018, 2015), Junior Champion (2013)
No.11 Petra Kvitova
2021 Match Record: 16-8*, won Doha
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 75.7% (56-18)*
Best 2021 grass result: Quarterfinals, Bad Homburg**
Best Wimbledon result: Two-time Champion, 2014, 2011
No.12 Garbiñe Muguruza
2021 Match Record: 25-9, won Dubai
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 63.6% (28-16)
Best 2021 grass result: Quarterfinal, Berlin
Best Wimbledon result: Champion, 2016
No.13 Victoria Azarenka
2021 Match Record: 12-4*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 69.0% (49-22)*
Best 2021 grass result: Semifinal, Berlin**
Best Wimbledon result: Two-time Semifinalist (2012, 2011)
No.14 Elise Mertens
2021 Match Record: 22-9*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 50.0% (15-15)*
Best 2021 grass result: First Round, Birmingham, Eastbourne
Best Wimbledon result: Round of 16 (2019)
No.15 Barbora Krejcikova
2021 Match Record: 25-8, won Roland Garros, Strasbourg
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 0-0
Best 2021 grass result: DNP
Best Wimbledon result: DNP
No.16 Maria Sakkari
2021 Match Record: 21-10
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 50.0% (10-10)
Best 2021 grass result: DNP
Best Wimbledon result: Third Round (2019, 2017)
No.17 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
2021 Match Record: 15-10*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 44.4% (20-25)*
Best 2021 grass result: First Round, Eastbourne
Best Wimbledon result: Quarterfinalist, 2016
No.18 Kiki Bertens
2021 Match Record: 2-5*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 54.1% (20-17)*
Best 2021 grass result: First Round, Eastbourne
Best Wimbledon result: Quarterfinal, 2018
No.19 Elena Rybakina
2021 Match Record: 13-11*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 66.7% (4-2)*
Best 2021 grass result: Quarterfinal, Eastbourne**
Best Wimbledon result: DNP
No.20 Karolina Muchova
2021 Match Record: 13-5
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 57.1% (4-3)
Best 2021 grass result: First round, Berlin
Best Wimbledon result: Quarterfinal (2019)
No.21 Coco Gauff
2021 Match Record: 25-10*, won Parma
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 3-1 (75.0%)*
Best 2021 grass result: Second Round, Eastbourne
Best Wimbledon result: Round of 16 (2019)
No.22 Ons Jabeur
2021 Match Record: 28-10*, won Birmingham
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 61.1% (11-7)*
Best 2021 grass result: Champion, Birmingham
Best Wimbledon result: Second Round (2018)
No.23 Jessica Pegula
2021 Match Record: 22-11*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 33.3% (2-4)*
Best 2021 grass result: Quarterfinal, Berlin
Best Wimbledon result: First Round (2019)
No.24 Madison Keys
2021 Match Record: 7-8
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 73.8% (31-11)
Best 2021 grass result: Quarterfinal, Berlin
Best Wimbledon result: Quarterfinal (2015)
No.25 Anett Kontaveit
2021 Match Record: 15-8*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 53.8% (14-12)*
Best 2021 grass result: Quarterfinal, Eastbourne**
Best Wimbledon result: Third Round (2019, 2018, 2017)
No.26 Angelique Kerber
2021 Match Record: 9-10*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 71.4% (70-28)*
Best 2021 grass result: Quarterfinal, Bad Homburg**
Best Wimbledon result: Champion (2016)
No.27 Petra Martic
2021 Match Record: 11-12*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 60.0% (15-10)*
Best 2021 grass result: Second Round, Berlin
Best Wimbledon result: Round of 16 (2019, 2017)
No.28 Johanna Konta
2021 Match Record: 8-7, won Nottingham
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 64.8% (46-25)
Best 2021 grass result: Champion, Nottingham
Best Wimbledon result: Semifinalist (2017)
No.29 Alison Riske
2021 Match Record: 1-4*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 63.4% (45-26)*
Best 2021 grass result: Second Round, Eastbourne
Best Wimbledon result: Semifinals (2019)
No.30 Veronika Kudermetova
2021 Match Record: 26-13*, won Charleston 500
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 58.3% (7-5)*
Best 2021 grass result: Second Round, Berlin
Best Wimbledon result: Second Round (2019)
No.31 Paula Badosa
2021 Match Record: 23-8*, won Belgrade
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 33.3% (2-4)*
Best 2021 grass result: First Round, Eastbourne
Best Wimbledon result: First Round (2019)
No.32 Daria Kasatkina
2021 Match Record: 24-10*, won Melbourne 250, St. Petersburg
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 60.9% (14-9)*
Best 2021 grass result: Finalist, Birmingham**
Best Wimbledon result: Quarterfinal, 2018
* In action this week in either Eastbourne or Bad Homburg.
** Still playing Eastbourne or Bad Homburg as of Wednesday.