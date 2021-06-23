After a one-year hiatus, The Championships are set to return Monday, June 28. World No.1 Ashleigh Barty is the top seed, No.3 Simona Halep is the defending champion and the Top 32 seeds see a pair of adjustments after the withdrawals of Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady. 

WTA Insider breaks down who's hot, who's not and the marquee names still searching for their first main-draw wins at the All England Club. 

2019 Wimbledon highlights: Simona Halep plays match of her life to beat Serena

No.1 Ashleigh Barty

2021 Match Record: 28-6, won Yarra Valley Classic (Melbourne 500), Miami, Stuttgart
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 75.7% (28-9)
Best 2021 grass result: DNP
Best Wimbledon Result: Round of 16 (2019), Junior Champion (2011)

No.2 Simona Halep

2021 Match Record: 11-5
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 70.6% (36-15)
Best 2021 grass result: DNP
Best Wimbledon result: Champion (2019)

Champions Corner: Samsonova goes 'Boom Boom' in Berlin breakthrough

No.3 Aryna Sabalenka

2021 Match Record: 27-7*, won Abu Dhabi, Madrid
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 50.0% (10-10)*
Best 2021 grass result: Eastbourne quarterfinals**
Best Wimbledon result: Second Round, 2017

No.4 Elina Svitolina

2021 Match Record: 21-11*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 48.4% (15-16)*
Best 2021 grass result: Round of 16, Berlin
Best Wimbledon result: Semifinal (2019)

Photo by Getty Images

No.5 Sofia Kenin

2021 Match Record: 10-9
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 71.4% (10-4)
Best 2021 grass result: DNP
Best Wimbledon result: Second Round, (2019, 2018)

No.6 Bianca Andreescu

2021 Match Record: 11-5*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 0-2* 
Best 2021 grass result: Second Round, Eastbourne
Best Wimbledon result: First Round (2017)

No.7 Serena Williams

2021 Match Record: 12-4
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 88.4% (107-14) 
Best 2021 grass result: DNP
Best Wimbledon result: Seven-time Champion (2016, 2015, 2012, 2010, 2009, 2003, 2002)

Photo by Getty Images

No.8 Iga Swiatek

2021 Match Record: 23-6*, won Adelaide, Rome
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 0-2*
Best 2021 grass result: Second Round, Eastbourne
Best Wimbledon result: First Round (2019), Junior Champion (2018)

Eastbourne Media Day Round-up: Swiatek having a ball on grass, Gauff details preparation

No.9 Karolina Pliskova

2021 Match Record: 15-11*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 67.3% (37-18)*
Best 2021 grass result: First Round, Eastbourne, Berlin
Best Wimbledon result: Round of 16 (2019, 2018)

No.10 Belinda Bencic

2021 Match Record: 16-12*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 69.2% (36-16)*
Best 2021 grass result: Finalist, Berlin
Best Wimbledon result: Round of 16 (2018, 2015), Junior Champion (2013)

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

No.11 Petra Kvitova

2021 Match Record: 16-8*, won Doha
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 75.7% (56-18)*
Best 2021 grass result: Quarterfinals, Bad Homburg**
Best Wimbledon result: Two-time Champion, 2014, 2011

No.12 Garbiñe Muguruza

2021 Match Record: 25-9, won Dubai
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 63.6% (28-16)
Best 2021 grass result: Quarterfinal, Berlin
Best Wimbledon result: Champion, 2016

No.13 Victoria Azarenka

2021 Match Record: 12-4*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 69.0% (49-22)* 
Best 2021 grass result: Semifinal, Berlin**
Best Wimbledon result: Two-time Semifinalist (2012, 2011)

No.14 Elise Mertens

2021 Match Record: 22-9*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 50.0% (15-15)*
Best 2021 grass result: First Round, Birmingham, Eastbourne
Best Wimbledon result: Round of 16 (2019)

Photo by Getty Images

No.15 Barbora Krejcikova

2021 Match Record: 25-8, won Roland Garros, Strasbourg
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 0-0
Best 2021 grass result: DNP
Best Wimbledon result: DNP

Champions Corner: Krejcikova's message to the locker room - 'If I can do it, they can too'

No.16 Maria Sakkari

2021 Match Record: 21-10
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 50.0% (10-10) 
Best 2021 grass result: DNP
Best Wimbledon result: Third Round (2019, 2017)

No.17 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

2021 Match Record: 15-10*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 44.4% (20-25)*
Best 2021 grass result: First Round, Eastbourne 
Best Wimbledon result: Quarterfinalist, 2016

No.18 Kiki Bertens

2021 Match Record: 2-5*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 54.1% (20-17)*
Best 2021 grass result: First Round, Eastbourne
Best Wimbledon result: Quarterfinal, 2018

READ: Bertens announces 2021 will be her final season

No.19 Elena Rybakina

2021 Match Record: 13-11*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 66.7% (4-2)*
Best 2021 grass result: Quarterfinal, Eastbourne**
Best Wimbledon result: DNP

Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

No.20 Karolina Muchova

2021 Match Record: 13-5
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 57.1% (4-3)
Best 2021 grass result: First round, Berlin
Best Wimbledon result: Quarterfinal (2019)

No.21 Coco Gauff

2021 Match Record: 25-10*, won Parma
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 3-1 (75.0%)*
Best 2021 grass result: Second Round, Eastbourne
Best Wimbledon result: Round of 16 (2019)

No.22 Ons Jabeur

2021 Match Record: 28-10*, won Birmingham
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 61.1% (11-7)*
Best 2021 grass result: Champion, Birmingham
Best Wimbledon result: Second Round (2018)

Champions Corner: Jabeur blocks out the noise to take Arab tennis to new heights

No.23 Jessica Pegula

2021 Match Record: 22-11*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 33.3% (2-4)*
Best 2021 grass result: Quarterfinal, Berlin
Best Wimbledon result: First Round (2019)

No.24 Madison Keys

2021 Match Record: 7-8
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 73.8% (31-11)
Best 2021 grass result: Quarterfinal, Berlin
Best Wimbledon result: Quarterfinal (2015)

No.25 Anett Kontaveit

2021 Match Record: 15-8*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 53.8% (14-12)*
Best 2021 grass result: Quarterfinal, Eastbourne**
Best Wimbledon result: Third Round (2019, 2018, 2017)

No.26 Angelique Kerber

2021 Match Record: 9-10*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 71.4% (70-28)*
Best 2021 grass result: Quarterfinal, Bad Homburg**
Best Wimbledon result: Champion (2016)

No.27 Petra Martic

2021 Match Record: 11-12*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 60.0% (15-10)*
Best 2021 grass result: Second Round, Berlin
Best Wimbledon result: Round of 16 (2019, 2017)

No.28 Johanna Konta

2021 Match Record: 8-7, won Nottingham
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 64.8% (46-25)
Best 2021 grass result: Champion, Nottingham
Best Wimbledon result: Semifinalist (2017)

READ: Perseverance pays off for Konta with Nottingham win

Champion's Reel: How Johanna Konta won Nottingham 2021

2021 Nottingham

No.29 Alison Riske

2021 Match Record: 1-4*
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 63.4% (45-26)*
Best 2021 grass result: Second Round, Eastbourne
Best Wimbledon result: Semifinals (2019)

No.30 Veronika Kudermetova

2021 Match Record: 26-13*, won Charleston 500
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 58.3% (7-5)*
Best 2021 grass result: Second Round, Berlin
Best Wimbledon result: Second Round (2019)

No.31 Paula Badosa

2021 Match Record: 23-8*, won Belgrade
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 33.3% (2-4)*
Best 2021 grass result: First Round, Eastbourne
Best Wimbledon result: First Round (2019)

No.32 Daria Kasatkina

2021 Match Record: 24-10*, won Melbourne 250, St. Petersburg
Career Grass Winning Percentage: 60.9% (14-9)*
Best 2021 grass result: Finalist, Birmingham**
Best Wimbledon result: Quarterfinal, 2018

Kasatkina shocks Swiatek in second round: Eastbourne Highlights

2021 Eastbourne

* In action this week in either Eastbourne or Bad Homburg.
** Still playing Eastbourne or Bad Homburg as of Wednesday.