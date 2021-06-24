Iridescent hues, interesting textures, see-through layers, asymmetrical cuts, classic pleats, soccer-inspired features and floral laser cutouts. Here is an inside look at the 2021 Wimbledon fashion.

Iridescent hues, interesting textures, see-through layers, asymmetrical cuts, classic pleats, soccer-inspired features and floral laser cutouts. Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog gives us an inside look at 2021 Wimbledon fashion.



Nike's glamorous French Open collection continues to live on through the grass-court season, as the sensual dark apparel from Paris is now available in white for Wimbledon. The feminine silhouettes stand out with their overlays, iridescent sheen, asymmetrical shapes and different textures in heat-mapped zones.



Belinda Bencic and Donna Vekic have already donned their Nike London Advantage Slam Dress on Wimbledon grounds. Sporty racerback pairs with an asymmetrical hem with side pleats. An iridescent fabric and a variety of textures add visual interest to this pure white item. Extra stretchy, open-knit sections in the hottest areas provide maximum comfort and ventilation.



In this photo of Sloane Stephens you can have a better look at the dominant diagonal textures combined with mesh at the chest, back and waist. Besides the dress, the American also presents separates: the Nike London Advantage Slam Tank and Skirt. The top consists of an inner crop top that is slightly iridescent and a diagonal sheer mesh overlay. The skirt features a super elastic waistband designed to offer maximum breathability and reduce cling. The origami-inspired pleats ensure optimum range of movement.

The collection also offers the Nike London Advantage Slam Top, an asymmetrical silhouette with overlapping bottom pieces.

Photo by Asics

Asics is putting the focus on the Gel Resolution 8 tennis shoe ready to be worn by Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon. The footwear is designed for stability during lateral movement on the baseline.

The Grand Slam champion’s Asics Spring Match Tank features an adjustable front zipper and contrast trims. The racerback design includes a keyhole cutout that works together with water-repellent mesh paneling to keep athletes cool during vigorous physical activities.

The Asics Spring Match Skirt completes the look with its all-around pleated design that includes drawcord waist and ball shortie.

Photo by adidas

Adidas is celebrating the fact that there are two major sporting events happening in London this summer, so their Uniforia tennis collection for Wimbledon includes soccer references. We are talking about ribbed necklines traditionally seen on soccer jerseys and engineered vertical stripes that mimic the lines on a grass court.

The adidas London All-In-One Dress, seen here on Garbiñe Muguruza, merges a romper and a dress, as the front section features a skirt, while the back reveals shorts. It comes with a separate racerback bra and shortie.

Photo by adidas

Maria Sakkari is presenting the adidas London Sleeveless Top and adidas London Skirt. Both pieces include engineered patterns inspired by a blend between a football pitch and a grass tennis court.

Both Muguruza and Sakkari will wear the adidas London Jacket that has two layers of mesh for lightweight coverage.

Photo by Fila

Australian world No.1 Ashleigh Barty’s style is inspired by the fashion of Evonne Goolagong Cawley and commemorates the 50th anniversary of her compatriot’s incredible run to the Wimbledon 1971 champion’s trophy. Barty’s Fila Trailblazer whites stand out with their laser-cut flower details.

Photo by Fila

Karolina Pliskova and Timea Babos will sport the Fila White Line collection equipped with UPF 50 sun protection. The range offers a variety of top options: the Fila White Line Sleeveless Polo, Short-Sleeve Top and the ever-popular Racerback Tank. The Fila White Line 13.5" Skirt is a classic that can be easily combined with any top.

The Fila White Line Dress is a simple sporty design with a high neckline, ribbed fabric on the upper back, and keyhole cutout on center back.

All Fila-sponsored WTA players will wear the updated Axilus 2 Energized high-performing shoe.

Venus Williams will rock the EleVen Glow Up collection which brings the edge to the all-white Wimbledon dress code with striking iridescent hues that shine in the sun.

The EleVen Glow Up Venus Starr Dress features a V-neck with center front ruching.

The EleVen Glow Up Iridescent Starlight Top has a stylish asymmetrical ruching detail on one side. EleVen suggests that Venus plans to pair it with the Tulip Tennis Skirt.

Tennis apparel companies are once again showing that rich textures, sophisticated details and technologically-advanced materials can make pure white outfits just as memorable as vibrant, colorful designs.