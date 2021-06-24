TORONTO, ONTARIO (June 23, 2021) – Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), the WTA’s official and exclusive international payments provider, Monday announced it is partnering with 18-year-old WTA champion Leylah Fernandez. It will be the first time a WTA player has formally joined Cambridge in the global ambassador role.

With its global headquarters based in Toronto, Canada, Cambridge’s foreign exchange and payments platform is responsible for facilitating the WTA’s prize money payments from tournaments to players, including Leylah’s first WTA title earnings at the recent Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterey, Mexico, this past March. The No.2-ranked Canadian from Laval, Quebec, makes this ambassador announcement from Birmingham where she prepares for The Championships, Wimbledon.

“I am thrilled to be an ambassador for Cambridge Global Payments," Fernandez said. "This partnership is so beneficial given the existing relationship with the WTA and Cambridge Global Payments and their innovative payments solutions. As a professional global athlete traveling and competing, it is vital to work with a company like Cambridge Global Payments.

“We are extremely honored and excited to have Leylah as an official global ambassador of Cambridge Global Payments. As a global leader in international payments, Cambridge looks forward to working with a prestigious player like Leylah as she seeks to climb the WTA rankings and represent Canada at the upcoming summer Olympics in Tokyo,” said Brad Loder, VP Global Marketing, Cambridge Global Payments.

Fernandez’s alignment with Cambridge supports the company’s continued effort in serving women’s professional tennis with innovative payment solutions. As a young WTA professional athlete navigating the financial landscape of tournament prize money earnings, Leylah will have the support of the Cambridge Global Payment platform as her WTA career takes her from one international destination and currency to the next.

About Cambridge Global Payments

Cambridge Global Payments, a FLEETCOR company, is a provider of integrated cross-border payment services and currency risk management solutions. As a trusted partner for more than 25 years, Cambridge delivers innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Our award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies simplify the way businesses connect with the global marketplace. As one of the largest bank-independent providers globally, we are flexible and responsive, with offices and applicable licensing and regulatory approvals across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at cambridgefx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the WTA

Founded by Billie Jean King in 1973 on the principle of equal opportunity, the WTA is the global leader in women’s professional sports. The WTA is one of the world’s most recognizable and high-profile sports organizations, consisting of more than 1650 players representing approximately 85 nations, all competing to earn WTA rankings points and prestigious tournament titles. The WTA Tour comprises of over 50 events and four Grand Slams, spanning six continents and nearly 30 countries and regions with a global audience of over 700 million. The Tour culminates with the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen, honoring the season’s top singles and doubles players based on the final standings of the Porsche Race to Shenzhen leaderboard. Further information on the WTA can be found at wtatennis.com.