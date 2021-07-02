Ons Jabeur came from a set down to defeat Iga Swiatek and become the first Arab woman to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Ons Jabeur continued to blaze a history-making trail with a resounding 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 defeat of No.7 seed Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of Wimbledon.

The Tunisian became the first player from her country and the first Arab woman to reach the quarterfinals at SW19 after sealing her third straight win over a Grand Slam champion. She is also the first Arab player, man or woman, to reach the Wimbledon last eight since Egypt's Ismail El Shafei, the former ATP World No.34, in 1974. It is her second Grand Slam quarterfinal following the 2020 Australian Open.

Jabeur, the Birmingham champion whose grass record this year now stands at 10-1, forged her win with both creativity and resilience. Her renowned dropshot took a set to properly click, but once it did it repeatedly outfoxed Swiatek.

A magnificent forehand winner on the run to seal a 3-0 double-break lead in the second set drew gasps from the Court No.2 crowd. Jabeur would also close out that set in supreme fashion, essaying two successful dropshot returns - and in between, a forehand return struck with such pace that Swiatek could barely react before it was beyond her.

In total, Jabeur found 30 winners to 23 unforced errors. But her win was just as much down to her ability to rise to the challenge of scoreboard pressure, and her focus on the basics on big points. The 26-year-old converted all seven of her break points she brought up, three times with clean winners.

Jabeur also recovered well from the loss of an opening set she had led most of the way. After a nervy start from both, it was Jabeur who kept pulling away - until, serving for the set, she came out on the wrong end of a three-deuce tussle that culminated in a double fault. Swiatek, buoyed by this, would play her best tennis of the day to storm through the next two games.

"Did she really do that?!"



Just one of the many world-class plays from @Ons_Jabeur 💫#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7pNbFOhvOs — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021

But throughout the first set, Jabeur's 47% first serve percentage had been the reason she had needed to scrap so hard. She raised that to 70% in the second set and 71% in the third, allowing her more free points as well as a more comfortable base from which to execute her creativity.

In each of the last two sets, she would face break points in one crucial service game - and won both to lead 4-0 in the second and 4-1 in the third.

For Swiatek, her grass education continues after a loss that was distinctly reminiscent of her 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 defeat at the hands of Daria Kasatkina in the second round of Eastbourne last week. After failing to break Jabeur back in those two key games in the second and third sets, the Pole ran out of ideas somewhat, hitting out wildly at the end of both acts. Twenty-seven unforced errors to 20 winners will also be disappointing.

However, a second-week showing in her second Wimbledon appearance is a fine result to build on, and for passages in this match the 2020 Roland Garros champion showed that both her movement and shot selection on grass have improved substantially over the course of the past two weeks alone.