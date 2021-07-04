Ashleigh Barty put some distance between her and the rest of the field in the latest Porsche Race to Shenzhen Leaderboard. Aryna Sabalenka moves to No.2.

Ashleigh Barty, the 2021 Wimbledon champion, continues to sit atop the Porsche Race to Shenzhen Leaderboard. On Saturday, she collected her WTA-leading fourth title. Barty has held the top spot on the Leaderboard since April 26 and currently holds a 1,853-point lead.

Aryna Sabalenka moves to No.2 in this week’s Leaderboard after reaching the Wimbledon semifinals, her first final four appearance at a Grand Slam event. The 23-year-old Belarussian has won two titles this year – Abu Dhabi and Madrid – and has a 34-11 record.

Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova holds the No.3 position, followed by Iga Swiatek at No.4.

Porsche Race to Shenzhen, The Grid: July 12, 2021

Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova collected 1,300 points. She made the move from No.20 to No.5, the biggest improvement of the week.

Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka holds the No.6 spot followed by Garbiñe Muguruza at No.7 and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at No.8.

Ons Jabeur closed in on the Top 8 with her title run in Birmingham in mid-June, followed by her quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon. Jabeur currently sits at No.9, only 19 points behind Pavlyuchenkova.