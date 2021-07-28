Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova were the first singles players into the medal rounds at the Tokyo Olympics.

The medal picture at the Tokyo Olympics became much clearer on Wednesday as No.4 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine led the field into the semifinals.

World No.6 Svitolina, the highest-ranked player to reach the quarterfinals, dismissed Camila Giorgi of Italy, 6-4, 6-4, to book her spot in the final four and guarantee herself an opportunity to play for one of the medals this weekend.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Center: Follow the action

"I know that for Ukraine, [the Olympics] is a really big thing," Svitolina told the media on The Olympic Channel, after her win. "I value the Olympics as a Grand Slam, and I tried to prepare to bring my best tennis. Here I am in the semifinal, and I can get a chance to get a medal. It's very special for me, but I try to take one match at a time."

Svitolina notched one of the best wins of her career at the previous Olympics, when she defeated defending gold medalist Serena Williams at 2016 Rio en route to a quarterfinal finish. Svitolina is now one round further in Tokyo after her hour-and-a-half victory over 61st-ranked Giorgi.

Svitolina converted four of her 11 break points to stem the tide of power-hitting Giorgi, who had taken out No.5 seed and Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova in the round of 16. Giorgi had five more winners but nine more unforced errors than Svitolina on the day.

It was smooth sailing early for Svitolina, who leapt to a 5-1 lead in the first set, but Giorgi saved two set points in that game, and a third at 5-3, to pull back within a single game. Svitolina, though, served out the set at her second time of asking to quell the surge by Giorgi.

The second set followed a similar pattern as Svitolina again had a double-break lead at 4-1, before Giorgi clawed one service break back to edge to 4-3. However, Svitolina dropped only one more point on serve the rest of the way, closing out the win with an ace.

"It was a really good match today, I think one of the better ones I've played here," said Svitolina, who needed three sets in each of her first three wins this week. "Definitely helps me for my next match."

In the semifinals, Svitolina will face Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. World No.42 Vondrousova moved past 29th-ranked Paula Badosa of Spain when Badosa retired after Vondrousova won the first set 6-3.

In sweltering conditions in Tokyo, 2019 Roland Garros finalist Vondrousova continued her push through the draw, one day removed from her stunning upset of No.2 seed and home favorite Naomi Osaka.

An early 3-1 lead for Badosa was erased by Vondrousova as the Czech knocked off eight points in a row to reach 3-3. Vondrousova rolled through the opener from there, winning five straight games to close out the set, which she concluded with a passing winner off of her lefty forehand.

Badosa, having a career-best year, deemed herself unable to continue from that point forward, and the pair shared a hug as Vondrousova advanced into the medal rounds.

More to follow....