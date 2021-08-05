Qualifier Ana Konjuh ousted No.7 seed Alison Riske in straight sets while No.4 seed Daria Kasatkina overcame Caroline Garcia in a clash of former Top 10 players in San Jose.

There were mixed fortunes for seeded players on Wednesday at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic,

In the day session, No.4 seed Daria Kasatkina rallied from a set down to beat Caroline Garcia in a clash of former Top 10 players, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, while No.6 seed Petra Martic and No.7 seed Alison Riske were beaten by Poland's Magda Linette and qualifier Ana Konjuh, respectively.

Two games away from a straight-sets defeat in the second set, Kasatkina later rallied from 3-1 down in the decider to even her career head-to-head against Garcia at 1-1.

"It was a tough match. From my point of view, I think the level of the game was very good, and I'm really happy that I was able to turn the match in the second set," Kasatkina said in her on-court interview.

"Caroline was serving really well, so it was tough. The balls kept bouncing high so it was tough to return, but I was really happy that I was able to find a way to do it.

"Sometimes, the main adjustment is to just put the balls inside the court. This is everything you're trying to thing about. It's one more, one more, one more. It doesn't matter how. It's important to just put the ball inside the court, and try to deal with what you get.

"I'm very proud... I'm coming to the tournaments to go further and further, so I'm happy to be in the quarterfinals and already looking forward to my next match."

Kasatkina books QF spot with Garcia win: San Jose Highlights

While Kasatkina managed to avoid a second round upset, the same could not be said for Riske and Martic, each of whom were beaten in straight sets.

Linette kicked off the the day with a 7-5, 7-6(5) win over Martic, in which the World No.45 was a break down early in the first set, and 3-1 and 5-3 down in the second set tiebreak.

Having beaten Martic in three sets in each of their previous meetings, however, the Polish No.2 managed to avoid being taken the distance for a third time by winning the last five points of the match.

"She's very tough. She serves so well, so you feel immediately that you need to do really good on your serve," Linette said after the match.

"In the second set, I thought that I just wanted to be as solid as I could be in my service games, but she pulled off some great shots. It was really, really tough.

"I knew would need to try to be a little bit more aggressive today, to be the one who dictated the points more... it's the first time that I'm into the quarterfinals of a WTA 500 so I'm very excited and I'm playing pretty well, so I'm really happy."

To keep a perfect head-to-head record against the Croatian at 3-0, Linette struck 27 winners to 25 unforced errors in the 1 hour, 52-minute victory, nearly doubling Martic's 15 winners.

𝐔𝐏𝐒𝐄𝐓 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘🔥@MagdaLinette takes down #6 seed Petra Martic and secures a spot in the 𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋𝐒 👏 pic.twitter.com/m8DZLeFx50 — Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic (@MubadalaSVC) August 4, 2021

In other news for Croatian tennis, former Top 20 player Konjuh reached her first WTA 500-level quarterfinal in four years with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Riske, a fourth victory so far this week.

The current World No.116 won five games in a row with ease in the opener, dropping just three points on serve, and earned the decisive break early in the second set.

More to come...