No.2 seed Andrea Petkovic hoisted a WTA singles championship trophy for the first time in over six years, as the German defeated Mayar Sherif of Egypt, 6-1, 6-1, to triumph at the inaugural Winners Open in Cluj-Napoca.

Former World No.9 Petkovic collected her seventh career WTA singles title with her 61-minute win over Sherif. This is the fifth of those titles to come on clay courts for Petkovic, whose career-best performance at a Grand Slam event came on the dirt at 2014 Roland Garros, where she reached the semifinals.

It has been a resurgent summer for Petkovic, who has made the final at two of her last three events -- her first finals since she claimed the title at Antwerp in February of 2015. Petkovic finished as runner-up in Hamburg earlier this month, and she has won 12 of her last 14 matches overall.

It was a dominant display by the decorated 33-year-old veteran over first-time finalist Sherif. Petkovic earned two-thirds of points returning the Sherif second serve, which led to five breaks of service out of ten break points. Petkovic was also stingy on serve, never facing a break point in the match.

Despite the loss, it has still been a historic week for 25-year-old Sherif, who blazed through four straight-set matches to become the first Egyptian woman to reach a WTA singles final.

Petkovic found her targets with sturdy groundstrokes as she zipped to a 5-0 lead in the opening set. Sherif at last averted the bagel with a hold for 5-1, but it would not stop Petkovic’s momentum, as the German slammed an error-forcing forehand to convert her first set point.

Sherif did well to save two break points in the opening game of the second set, but that would prove to be her last stand, as powerful returning by Petkovic ruled the day. The No.2 seed reeled off six games in a row from there to wrap up the victory, ending the clash with one final forehand winner.

