No.13 seed Ons Jabeur rallied from a set down to beat No.2 seed Bianca Andreescu and advance to the quarterfinals of the Omnium Banque Nationale.

For the second straight night in Montreal, Ons Jabuer rallied from a set down to stay alive at the Omnium Banque Nationale.

Twice a break up against defending champion and No.2 seed Bianca Andreescu before losing the set in a tiebreak, the Tunisian won eight of the last nine games from 4-4 in the second set to seal a berth in the quarterfinals, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1.

With partisan fans of both players creating a raucous atmosphere, 2 hours and 39 minutes of thrilling drama not only saw a stoppage of play due to rain, but Andreescu battle gamely through an injury scare late in the second set: serving at deuce in the eighth game, the Canadian landed awkwardly on her left foot in some pain, but was able to continue the match after receiving a medical timeout.

Jabeur prevails over defending champ Andreescu: Montreal Highlights

Nonetheless, that proved a turning point for the Tunisian, who employed angles and deft dropshots throughout to expertly move Andreescu around the court. A sparkling stat line saw Jabeur fire nine aces and hit 37 winners in all, and she broke serve six times on 11 opportunities.

After failing to convert a break point in the first game of the decider, Andreescu faded somewhat on return: Jabuer lost just four points in her last three service games, wrapping up a spot in her fifth quarterfinal of the season with a service winner.

Moving On ➡️



🇹🇳 @Ons_Jabeur fights her way into the final eight defeating Andreescu 7-6, 6-4, 6-1! #OBN21 pic.twitter.com/5yrzF32e4O — wta (@WTA) August 13, 2021

Jabeur had previously opened up leads of 4-2 and 5-3 in the first set after falling behind 2-0, but Andreescu broke her when she served for it at 5-4, and saved two further break points on her own serve at 5-5 before coming through the tiebreak.

More to come...