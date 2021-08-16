Take a look at the craftmanship of the Yonex racquet, the frame Camila Giorgi used to win the Omnium Banque Nationale.

On Sunday, Camila Giorgi won her first 1000-level event. At the Omnium Banque Nationale, Giorgi unleashed her fearless game to run through the field in Montreal.

How did Giorgi, an unseeded player, dominate the way she did, especially considering the wealth of talent in the draw? Hard work, talent and smart strategy, for sure. Along with some top-notch equipment.

Giorgi has been using one of Yonex's flagship models, the VCORE. It's a racquet well-suited for aggressive baseline players.

With that, we take you on an inside look to see how her and so many other players' Yonex racquets were made:

