Twelfth seed Simona Halep progressed to the second round of the Western & Southern Open in three sets over Magda Linette.

Three-time Western & Southern Open runner-up Simona Halep overcame injury, rain and an intermittently impressive Magda Linette to seal her first win since May 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 in two hours and 10 minutes.

The No.12 seed had been sidelined for three months after sustaining a calf muscle tear in the second round of Rome against Angelique Kerber. She only returned to action last week in Montreal, where she fell to Danielle Collins 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in her opener.

Against Linette, Halep was far from her best, and trailing 1-4 in the second set needed medical treatment for what she described as a "sharp pain" in her right leg. But after a lengthy rain delay a game later, the Romanian returned to sweep through a bagel third set.

Halep, runner-up in Cincinnati in 2015 (to Serena Williams), 2017 (to Garbiñe Muguruza) and 2018 (to Kiki Bertens), finished with an equally balanced 26 winners to 26 unforced errors. The most impressive element of her game was her serve, which fired 11 aces and frequently dug her out of trouble.

Turning points: During several passages of play, Linette - seeking her third Top 20 victory of the season - was coming up with the better shotmaking off the ground, with the Pole's backhand garnering her a series of breathtaking winners. But she was let down by her inability to bring that form to the biggest points of the match, converting just two of 14 break point chances.

That was particularly crucial at the start of the decider. The World No.44 had delivered a stellar second set, weathering the medical timeout and rain delay with aplomb to close out her lead with confidence. But she missed seven break points across Halep's first three service games in the third set - three in the first, three in the second and one in the third - frequently with routine groundstroke errors or missed returns.

In between, Linette's own service games were littered with mistakes, and the set rapidly got away from her despite Halep's own inconsistency.

What's next for Halep: The former World No.1's path doesn't get any easier: in the second round, she will face either freshly crowned Montreal champion Camila Giorgi or Jessica Pegula, the American enjoying a career-best season who is herself coming off a run to the Montreal semifinals.

Halep has never played Pegula, but defeated Giorgi 6-4, 7-5 in their only previous meeting, in the third round of Miami 2015.