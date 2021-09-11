Want to look like the US Open Champion Emma Raducanu? Check out her attire.

Emma Raducanu joined the Grand Slam club Saturday with a straight-sets win against Leylah Fernandez. Raducanu, 18, made her run with poise, remarkable play and ... style.

Speaking of which, here's a closer look at her attire she wore during a memorable two weeks in New York.

Raducanu sported the Nike Women’s Fall NY Slam Tank and Skirt during the two weeks in New York.

Photo by Darren Carroll/USTA

The teenager paired the look at the US Open with a bright yellow Nike Women’s Fall Aero Advantage Visor.

Photo by Darren Carroll/USTA

The look was completed with Nike React Vapor NXT White Aluminum Women’s Shoes.

Photo by Darren Carroll/USTA

Raducanu used the Wilson Blade 98 to power her way through the field.

Photo by Getty Images

WTA may receive commissions for purchases made through links in this article.