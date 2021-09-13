As part of the WTA-BetterHelp initiative, BetterHelp will provide an additional $500 per ace by WTA players, and up to up to $1 million in value, toward free therapy for the public for the remainder of the 2021 season.
The current aces leaderboard
- Karolina Pliskova: 353
- Ashleigh Barty: 325
- Aryna Sabalenka: 325
- Ons Jabeur: 255
- Elena Rybakina: 250
- Coco Gauff: 234
- Veronika Kudermetova: 231
- Maria Sakkari: 203
- Ekaterina Alexandrova: 200
- Petra Kvitova: 177
Cheer on this year’s ace leaders as they serve for a cause and go to betterhelp.com/wta for your free mental health journey.