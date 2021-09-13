As part of the WTA-BetterHelp initiative, BetterHelp will provide an additional $500 per ace by WTA players, and up to up to $1 million in value, toward free therapy for the public for the remainder of the 2021 season.

The current aces leaderboard

  1. Karolina Pliskova: 353 
  2. Ashleigh Barty: 325 
  3. Aryna Sabalenka: 325 
  4. Ons Jabeur: 255 
  5. Elena Rybakina: 250 
  6. Coco Gauff: 234 
  7. Veronika Kudermetova: 231 
  8. Maria Sakkari: 203 
  9. Ekaterina Alexandrova: 200 
  10. Petra Kvitova: 177 

Cheer on this year’s ace leaders as they serve for a cause and go to betterhelp.com/wta for your free mental health journey.

 

 