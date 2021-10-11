In a match between the last two finalists at the BNP Paribas Open, Angelique Kerber edged Daria Kasatkina in three sets to reach the fourth round.

Daria Kasatkina and Angelique Kerber played for the ninth time in the past five years on Monday at the BNP Paribas Open, and the longtime head-to-head now favors the German.

The No.10 seed at the WTA 1000 event, Kerber edged Kasatkina, seeded No.20, in their fourth career three-setter, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4, to reach the fourth round for the sixth time.

Two one-sided sets for each player gave way to a tense decider. The pair traded breaks twice across the first four games, before Kerber earned the decisive break at 3-3—but needed five break points after leading 0-40 to do it. She served out victory from 15-40 down, sealing the win in 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Revolution No. 9: The ninth career meeting between Kasatkina and Kerber represented a match between the last two finalists at Indian Wells. Kerber was runner-up to Bianca Andreescu in 2019 while Kasatkina was beaten by Osaka in 2018. Their previous head-to-head was all square at 4-4 and Kasatkina had won the last two matches between the two on hard courts: that included a 6-0, 6-2 victory in the quarterfinals in the aforementioned breakthrough.

"It's always tough to play against Daria. We've played so many matches in the past... and today was a bit of a rollercoaster match for me. I played very well in the first set and she played well in the second, so I was just trying to stay mentally strong and to play point by point," Kerber said after the match.

"At the end it was just one or two points that decided the match and I'm happy to be through. I'm feeling good... I'm just trying to get through as far as I can, playing good tennis again."

Up next: Kerber will next face the winner of the match between No.26 seed Tamara Zidansek and Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth round. She's never faced the Slovenian and is 2-0 against the Aussie all-time, but says she'll be focused on what's been the key to her resurgent season so far.

"It doesn't matter against who I'm playing. It's more about how I feel, that I'm ready for every point, that I play my game like in the last few months and few weeks, so this is more my goal."

Qualifier Kalinskaya continues breakthrough run

She hadn't beaten a Top 50 player all year, but Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya picked up her second straight win against a player in that ranking range against Viktorija Golubic, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, to reach the fourth round.

The win is Kalinskaya's fifth of the tournament so far after two wins in qualifying, and reversed the result of the pair's last meeting at the Abierto GNP Seguros in March.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

A trio of three-setters: After straight-set victories over Asia Muhammad and Priscilla Hon in qualifying, the World No.151 had beaten Claire Liu and No.28 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo in a final set prior to Golubic.

She moves on to face the winner of the match between No.12 seed Ons Jabeur and No.22 seed Danielle Collins for a spot in the quarterfinals. Kalinskaya will bid for her fourth tour-level quarterfinal and second this year as a qualifier, having matched that feat in Monterrey.

Stat of the match: After losing six straight games in the opening set, Kalinskaya had a near-perfect performance against Golubic's serve. Across sets two and three, she broke the Swiss seven times in her eight service games.

More to come...