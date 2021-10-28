Third seed Emma Raducanu held off Ana Bogdan in straight sets to reach her second Tour-level quarterfinal at the Transylvania Open.

No.3 seed Emma Raducanu delivered a solid performance to defeat Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 30 minutes and reach the last eight of the Transylvania Open.

It is the freshly crowned US Open champion's second quarterfinal in her sixth Tour-level main draw and the first she has contested as a seed. The result takes her overall win-loss record this year to 25-8.

"It's definitely taking me some time to find my feet still," said Raducanu afterwards. "I'm just taking some learnings from every match that I play. I don't think I'm the finished product yet."

Against Bogdan, Raducanu displayed some of the razor-sharp scoreboard management that had seen her win in Flushing Meadows as a qualifier without dropping a set in 10 matches. The Briton won three out of four multi-deuce games, and withstood a putative comeback in the second set as Bogdan pegged her back from a break down.

Key shots and decisive moments: Raducanu's serve was crucial. She landed 69% of her first serves and won 87% of those points, with her slider out wide repeatedly gaining her free points. As at the US Open, the 18-year-old found a balance of first-strike aggression and scrambling athleticism to out-maneouvre Bogdan, whose overall error count outweighed her flashes of brilliance.

The first set was decided in its opening games. Raducanu fended off three break points to hold, then promptly found a booming backhand to capture Bogdan's serve to love - the sole break of the set. The Romanian's best passage of play came in winning a trio of consecutive games in the second set to surge from 0-2 to 3-2, but Raducanu regained control after finding another superb backhand to rebreak for 4-3.

What's next for Raducanu: An intriguing quarterfinal clash against fellow 2002-born peer and No.6 seed Marta Kostyuk, who eased past Mona Barthel 6-4, 6-4.

The Ukrainian was the first of their generation to break through after reaching the third round of the 2018 Australian Open as a 15-year-old, and is currently perched at World No.55 after a season that has included a semifinal showing in Abu Dhabi and a fourth-round run at Roland Garros.

It will be the first pro meeting between the pair, who did not play each other at junior level either. However, they did contest two Tennis Europe matches in the most nascent stages of their careers. Raducanu won 6-1, 6-3 in the third round of the U12 tournament in Auray, France on indoor hard courts in 2014, going on to make the semifinals. A year later, Kostyuk avenged the loss 6-1, 6-1 in the second round of the U14 tournament in Hasselt, Belgium on clay, going on to win the event.

