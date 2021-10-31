ST PETERSBURG, Fla. – The WTA announced Sunday that Anett Kontaveit qualified for the 2021 Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara, becoming the eighth and final singles player to secure her place, and the first player from Estonia, to qualify for the WTA’s crown-jewel event.



Kontaveit confirmed her qualification by winning the title at the Transylvanian Open in Cluj-Napoca earlier Sunday, capping a remarkable end-of-season run, which includes winning 15 consecutive indoor matches and 26 of her past 28 matches overall.



With Kontaveit confirming her place at the WTA Finals, the singles field is now set. She will join Aryna Sabalenka, Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova, Maria Sakkari, Iga Swiatek, Garbiñe Muguruza and Paula Badosa in Guadalajara.



“The 2021 WTA Finals is shaping up to be one of the most exciting year-end finales, highlighting a singles field that features six athletes making their debut and two countries being represented for the first time, spotlighting the true global nature of the tour,” Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO, said. The combination of the WTA’s new stars with established champions will treat our fans to a very exciting week in Guadalajara and celebrate an end to a fabulous WTA season.”



Kontaveit has enjoyed her best season on the WTA Tour in 2021. She reached six finals and won four titles. She is projected to break into the Top 10 for the first time in her career on Monday.



In addition to Sunday’s win at the Transylvanian Open, Kontaveit won titles at Tennis in the Land (Cleveland), the J&T Banka Ostrava Open and the VTB Kremlin Cup (Moscow), and reached additional finals at the Grampians Trophy in Melbourne and the Viking International Eastbourne.



Kontaveit also reached the quarterfinal at the BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells), Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart) and the Qatar Total Open (Doha). She ends the regular season with 45 match-wins, second only to Ons Jabeur on 48.



Earlier this week the doubles field was confirmed, with the following teams set to compete for the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy in Guadalajara: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Hsieh Su-Wei and Elise Mertens, Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Demi Schuurs, Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai, Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk, Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac, and Sharon Fichman and Giuliana Olmos.



The WTA also confirmed Sunday World No.1 Ashleigh Barty won the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals, finishing the season in pole position on the Leaderboard. She also achieved this feat in 2019. The Australian, who will not be competing at this year’s Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara, captured a tour-leading five WTA titles in 2021, including her second career Grand Slam at The Championships, Wimbledon in addition to successfully defending her title at the Miami Open presented by Itaú. She lifted further silverware at the Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati), Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart) and Yarra Valley Classic (Melbourne).



Porsche joined forces with the WTA in 2017 as title sponsor of the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals campaign and Leaderboard. This season-long campaign builds toward the WTA Finals, the crown-jewel event of the WTA season featuring the best eight singles players and doubles teams. Since 1978, the Stuttgart-based company has sponsored the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix and since 2002 has served as the event owner and organizer. Additionally, Porsche has been the official automotive sponsor of the WTA Finals since 2015.



Guadalajara is playing host to the season-ending tournament for this year only, with the event returning to its home in Shenzhen, China in 2022.



The 2021 WTA Finals features the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals – which includes 50 WTA tournaments and four Grand Slams, competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.



The Porsche Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard is updated each Monday and can be found here .



