Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep and Emma Raducanu are among the players who will start their 2022 season competing in the Melbourne Summer Set.

Three Grand Slam winners will kick off their 2022 seasons competing in the Melbourne Summer Set - four-time major titlist Naomi Osaka, two-time major titlist Simona Halep and reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

The trio are among 20 of the world's Top 50 players on the entry list for the two WTA 250 tournaments scheduled to run from 3-9 January. The entry list will be split between the tournaments in the week of 27 December.

Osaka will be playing for the first time since falling in the US Open third round to eventual finalist Leylah Fernandez. Halep, who endured an injury-struck 2021, will be seeking to build on an autumn resurgence that saw her reach the Cluj-Napoca final on home soil. Raducanu, 19, will be competing in her fourth tournament since winning the US Open as a qualifier in September, and just her eighth WTA-level event overall.

The stage is SET 🏆@RafaelNadal and @naomiosaka will start the 2022 season in Victoria, headlining the Melbourne Summer Set ahead of #AO2022.



Tickets will go on sale via @Ticketmaster_AU at 12:00 pm AEDT Friday 17 December. https://t.co/WVRFnqHqgB — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) December 10, 2021

Also on the list are Elise Mertens, winner of the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne last year, and teenage up-and-comers Clara Tauson, Marta Kostyuk and Camila Osorio. Tauson's breakthrough 2021 season involved the Dane's first two WTA titles in Lyon and Luxembourg, while Osorio took her maiden trophy at home in Bogota and capped her year with a first hardcourt final in Tenerife.

Former Top 10 players Daria Kasatkina, Madison Keys and Caroline Garcia will also begin 2022 in Melbourne, as well as Roland Garros finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Australian Open quarterfinalist Jessica Pegula.

Montréal champion Camila Giorgi, three-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist Yulia Putintseva, Berlin winner Liudmila Samsonova, doubles World No.1 Katerina Siniakova and Egypt's trailblazing Mayar Sherif are also on the entry list.

Click here to view the full 2022 Melbourne Summer Set entry list.