Led by World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, the Sydney field includes a bevy of notable returns to action. 2021 WTA Finals champion Garbiñe Muguruza, 2021 Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova and WTA Finals runner-up Anett Kontaveit are all set to kick off their seasons at Sydney Olympic Park. Also set to play their first tournaments of the new season are US Open champion Emma Raducanu, World No.10 Ons Jabeur and Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

Revised main draw at the Sydney Tennis Classic after Iga Swiatek withdrew due to rib injury. pic.twitter.com/6ZTvn38yqr — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 9, 2022

As the top two seeds in the draw, Barty and Muguruza have byes into the second round. Barty, No.4 Kontaveit, No.7 Jabeur and No.9 Elena Rybakina are the seeds in the top half of the draw, with Petra Kvitova, Raducanu and Jessica Pegula also floating as unseeded threats. Kontaveit, who finished the 2021 season on an incredible tear, will open her 2022 campaign against China's Zhang Shuai. Jabeur takes on Australia wildcard Astra Sharma.

Iga Swiatek, who was slated to face Raducanu in the first round, withdrew due to a rib injury after her semifinal run in Adelaide. Raducanu will open against Rybakina.

The bottom half of the draw features a trio of marquee opening matches. No.3 seed Krejcikova will try to earn her first singles win over Bencic after the Swiss went 2-0 against her last season at the Olympics and Bille Jean King Cup. No.5 seed and Indian Wells champion Paula Badosa takes on Jelena Ostapenko in the first round, with the winner facing either Ajla Tomljanovic or a qualifier in the second round. And No.8 seed Sofia Kenin continues to pave her way back with a first-round match against Daria Kasatkina.

Aryna Sabalenka takes a wildcard into Adelaide 2

World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka tops the field at the Adelaide International 2, a WTA 250 event that includes No.2 seed Elina Svitolina and No.3 seed Coco Gauff.

Looking to bounce back from a first-round loss to Anastasia Gasanova last week in Adelaide, Svitolina will face Madison Keys in the first round.

Gauff, who led Barty by a set and a break in second round of Adelaide before losing in three sets, will face Katerina Siniakova in the first round.