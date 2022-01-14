Netflix has teamed up with the ATP Tour, ATP Media, WTA Tour and four Grand Slam tournaments to bring this unique immersive documentary series to the screen.

Get ready for access to professional tennis like you've never seen before.

For the first time, fans will be able to share in a year in the life of some of the world’s best tennis players as they journey around the world, seeking to win on the sport’s biggest stages.

Netflix has teamed up with the ATP Tour, ATP Media, WTA Tour and four Grand Slam tournaments beginning with the 2022 season at the Australian Open to bring this unique immersive documentary series to the screen.

The series will offer an unfiltered look at life inside the competitive sport of professional tennis through the perspective of the players and their teams, in the same spirit as Formula 1: Drive to Survive and the recently announced project featuring golf’s PGA Tour.

Through a historic collaboration that will take cameras behind the scenes of the two tours, the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, the series will also be the first sports programme of its kind to provide an equal platform to the men’s and women’s competitors of the sport, in keeping with the equal stage they share throughout the year.

"We are excited to continue bolstering our lineup of sports programming with this behind-the-scenes documentary series," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series. "Tennis is beloved all over the world, with high-stakes tournaments hopping across continents and athletes hailing from countless countries. Through this historic partnership with the four Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP Tour, WTA Tour, and ATP Media, the series will be packed with rare access and rich personal stories that are sure to draw in longtime fans and new audiences alike."

The series is produced by Box to Box Films (Formula 1: Drive to Survive) with James Gay Rees and Paul Martin as serving as Executive Producers. Filming is underway now at the Australian Open.