No.7 seed Iga Swiatek booked her place in the second week for a sixth successive major after dropping five games to Daria Kasatkina in the Australian Open third round.

No.7 seed Iga Swiatek wrapped up an impressive first week at the Australian Open with a 6-2, 6-3 win over No.25 seed Daria Kasatkina, though the scoreline does not reflect the toughness of the 1-hour, 34-minute battle.

Former Roland Garros champion Swiatek's clutch performance on important points puts her into the second week of a sixth successive major, and third Australian Open in a row. The 20-year-old has reached at least the fourth round in nine of the 12 Grand Slams she has contested. In Melbourne this week, she has yet to lose more than five games in any of her matches.

The result was revenge for the pair's only previous meeting, in the second round of Eastbourne last year. That was the fourth WTA main draw match on grass of Swiatek's career, and Kasatkina exposed that inexperience with a 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 victory.

Match management: Though Swiatek finished with more winners than Kasatkina (24 to 13) and fewer unforced errors (35 to 37), the story of the match lay in how both players dealt with the tightest passages of play.

In total, there were eight games that went to at least one deuce. Swiatek won all five in the first set, and two out of three in the second. She also converted four out of eight break points, while saving eight of nine against her. Consequently, although the competitiveness of any given game was closer than the final scoreline suggests, the Pole had an iron grip of scoreboard momentum throughout.

Kasatkina came up with several moments of magic - feathery touch on volleys, some superb defence-into-offence counterpunching - but was unable to translate that often enough into winning games. By contrast, Swiatek's finest striking, particularly on a forehand that garnered her 12 winners, frequently came at the sharp end of those long deuce tussles.

What's next for Swiatek: A place in her third Grand Slam quarterfinal, and first at the Australian Open, will be at stake when she takes on either No.10 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Sorana Cirstea.