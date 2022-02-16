The tournament will become the National Bank Championships, a mixed event featuring a WTA 250 and an ATP Challenger. National Bank has confirmed its commitment as title sponsor until 2030.

Tennis Canada on Wednesday announced a major transition in 2022; the tournament in Granby will become the National Bank Championships, a mixed event featuring a WTA 250 and an ATP Challenger. National Bank has confirmed its commitment as title sponsor until 2030.

Presented from Aug. 20 to 28 this season, the Granby National Bank Championships join a select group of some thirty WTA 250 tournaments around the world, in cities such as Sydney, Lyon, Istanbul, Prague and Seoul. In addition to giving Canadian players a golden opportunity to compete on home soil and earn valuable ranking points, the tournament provides fans in and around Granby with the chance to see elite competitors in action.

“We are very pleased to pursue our efforts with the town of Granby, National Bank and the organizing committee to expand this international event, which is already a favourite of players and fans alike,” said Eugène Lapierre, Senior Vice President, Professional Tennis, Québec, Tennis Canada.

“Tennis Canada is also thrilled to offer local fans one of the most competitive tennis tournaments in the country, second only to the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.”

Formerly known as National Bank Cup and presented for over 26 years in Québec before moving to the United States, the WTA 250 competition returns to Canada in August, ahead of the US Open.

“This is great news for Granby and also for Canadian tennis, since it gives us an additional opportunity to play at home and have the support of the crowd,” said Leylah Fernandez, a finalist at the 2019 Granby National Bank Challenger. “I loved playing in Granby, and I have some very nice memories. I always felt so welcome. It was certainly one of the Challenger tournaments with the largest crowds, and I’m sure fans will be present this summer.”

Said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO: “Visiting Canada is a popular stop on the WTA Tour thanks to the world-class events and passionate home fans, and the WTA is delighted to see the National Bank Championships added to our calendar. Being a combined tournament allows Canadian tennis fans to witness the best players in action on both the WTA and ATP Tours and allows our athletes further vital preparation ahead of the final Grand Slam of the season at the US Open.”

Granby has hosted the international tournament formerly known as the Granby National Bank Challenger since 1993. The tournament’s longstanding success and the loyalty of local tennis fans made Granby the logical choice to welcome the WTA 250.