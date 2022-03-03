The multi-year alliance, the largest global sponsorship in WTA history and Hologic’s first worldwide sponsorship, aims to achieve significant progress through a shared vision of greater wellness and equality for women.

ST PETERSBURG, Florida – The WTA and Hologic on Thursday jointly announced a landmark partnership introducing Hologic as the global title sponsor of the WTA Tour.

The multi-year alliance, the largest global sponsorship in WTA history and Hologic’s first worldwide sponsorship, aims to achieve significant progress through a shared vision of greater wellness and equality for women. The groundbreaking partnership allows both organizations to rally around their collective mission to champion women while modernizing their respective industries of healthcare and sports.

As one of the world’s top medical technology innovators, Hologic focuses primarily on improving women’s health and wellbeing. That includes industry-leading products in every category of its business: diagnostics, imaging systems and surgical devices. Hologic’s areas of emphasis include state-of-the-art preventive care, reducing disparities in healthcare access and education, and unique research that helps countries worldwide better prioritize women’s health.

“Hologic and the WTA come together with a collective purpose as pioneering advocates for women,” said Hologic Chairman, President and CEO Steve MacMillan. “We are proud to stand with the WTA in its commitment to the highest integrity and values. Ultimately, our partnership allows us to jointly raise the profile of women even higher and to share the importance of early detection and treatment with women across the world.”

Hologic’s sponsorship also affirms the continued growth of women’s tennis and the strong brand values the WTA embodies.

“From the start, we knew Hologic was the right partner,” said WTA President Micky Lawler. “As we embark on a new era of women breaking barriers and understanding how imperative our health is to reach our full potential, Hologic joins the WTA family at a pivotal time. Reflecting on the passion we both share for women’s equality around the world, I look forward to the meaningful change this partnership will spark for our athletes, sport, and fans.”

Said World No.1 Ashleigh Barty, “As a professional athlete who relies on my health to perform at the highest level, I’m excited that Hologic has partnered with the WTA. Hologic’s initiative to invest in women’s tennis shows its commitment to women’s health and women’s sport. I look forward to playing on the Hologic WTA Tour and the impact this partnership will generate for women globally.”

Hologic will be integrated into the WTA across all platforms, including net signage at all WTA tournaments and virtual advertising at WTA 1000 and 500 events. As the official health partner of the WTA, Hologic becomes the founding partner of Hologic WTA Labs, a WTA initiative focused on health innovation and research-based projects specific to female athletes. Hologic and the WTA plan to announce more joint activities in the coming months.

The new partners also will emphasize the importance of preventive care through the annual Well Woman medical visit. To learn more about the Well Woman exam, visit ScreeningsForHer.com.