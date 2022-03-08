The WTA, ATP, ITF and the four Grand Slams each donated $100,000 to the humanitarian relief efforts to support the Global Giving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which will provide immediate help on the ground as well as the Ukraine Tennis Federation.

WTA, ATP, ITF and the four Grand Slams will make a joint charitable donation of $700,000 USD in aid of humanitarian relief and to support the Ukraine Tennis Federation

Activations will take place across the digital platforms of all seven organizations, including the launch of an emotive video featuring Ukrainian players Elina Svitolina and Sergiy Stakhovsky

The upcoming BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells will see WTA & ATP players wearing ribbons in the colors of Ukraine

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- The WTA, ATP, ITF and the four Grand Slams – the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open – announced Tuesday a new initiative to support the humanitarian relief efforts for the war in Ukraine.

Following unified condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a statement issued by the seven organizations on March 1, further efforts to support those affected by this crisis will take place as part of the newly created Tennis Plays for Peace campaign over the coming weeks.

Today each of the seven entities has donated $100,000 USD to the humanitarian relief efforts, with donations supporting Global Giving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which will provide immediate help on the ground across the region, as well as the Ukraine Tennis Federation.

The seven bodies will also signal support via their social and digital platforms by prominently featuring the Ukraine ribbon icon, with everyone in the tennis ecosystem encouraged to use the hashtag #TennisPlaysforPeace. In addition, physical ribbons will be distributed for ATP and WTA players to wear at the upcoming BNP Paribas Open tournament in Indian Wells.

Ukrainian tennis players Elina Svitolina and Sergiy Stakhovsky, who has himself returned to Ukraine to join the reserve army, have produced a powerful and emotive short video with a message of hope for their country.

Tournaments and tennis federations across the world, along with the entire playing spectrum - from juniors, seniors and wheelchair athletes - will be sent a digital toolkit to further drive awareness and support the relief efforts.

All seven organizations thank players, tournaments, staff and fans for their incredible efforts already, and further plans for Tennis Plays for Peace will be communicated in the coming weeks.

Click here to make a donation to Global Giving in support of the humanitarian relief efforts.