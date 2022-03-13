Reigning champion Paula Badosa kicked off her title defense at the BNP Paribas Open by defeating Tereza Martincova for the first time in their four meetings. Also on Saturday, Shelby Rogers pulled off an upset of No.10 seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Paula Badosa began her BNP Paribas Open title defense with a victory over a rival she had never beaten before. The No.5 seed from Spain bested Tereza Martincova, 6-2, 7-6(4) to move into the third round and win her seventh straight match at Indian Wells.

42nd-ranked Martincova had won all three of their previous meetings in straight sets, but defending champion Badosa at last notched a win over the Czech after an hour and 35 minutes.

Badosa remains undefeated in main-draw play at the event, with her main-draw debut last year leading to her biggest career title. It was the capstone of a 2021 season which saw her rise from World No.70 into the Top 10.

Back with a BANG 💥



2021 #IndianWells champ @paulabadosa gets it done against Martincova 6-2, 7-6(4) to reach Round 3! pic.twitter.com/GQUZRZRbeO — wta (@WTA) March 13, 2022

Badosa started the match on a roll, winning four straight games to line up a commanding lead. Buoyed by a powerful forehand, Martincova pulled herself into the match from there, but the Czech could never garner a break point in the first set.

The second set was much closer as Martincova showed off the form which led her to a Top 40 debut earlier this season. Martincova found a number of rally forehands to help her fend off three break points at 4-4 in the second set and maintain her lead.

The pair moved into a second-set tiebreak, where a deep return allowed Martincova to erase a mini-break and hit 3-3. But Badosa's blistering combination of powerful shotmaking and dogged defense helped the Spaniard collect four of the final five points to extend her winning streak in the desert.

Badosa now has an all-Spanish affair in the third round to look forward to, where she will take on No.32 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo. Sorribes Tormo overcame Kaja Juvan 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday.

Rogers ousts Ostapenko

Another player who had their career-best Indian Wells performance last year grabbed a big win on Saturday. Shelby Rogers, who reached the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinals last season, shocked No.10 seed Jelena Ostapenko 7-5, 7-6(7) in just under two hours.

"I thought I returned very well, I played the big points well when it mattered, and I hit two good forehands in the tiebreak," Rogers said, after her win. "As long as I finish that way, that’s good."

49th-ranked Rogers came into the event on a four-match losing streak, but she has now picked up two wins in a row in the desert. Her victory over Ostapenko is her second Top 20 win of the season; she also beat Maria Sakkari in Adelaide in January.

Rogers that 😎@Shelby_Rogers_ topples the tenth seeded Ostapenko 7-5, 7-6(7) to book a spot in the third round#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/SZrvpvya9U — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 13, 2022

Ostapenko went 9-1 in February's Middle East swing, winning the title in Dubai and reaching the Doha semifinals, but the 2017 Roland Garros champion has now lost her last two matches.

In the battle between two power players, Rogers was stronger behind first service, winning 75 percent of those points. Ostapenko, who reached the Indian Wells semifinals last year, only won 57 percent of her first-service points.

The pair exchanged breaks twice in the first set before Rogers claimed the decisive break for 6-5 after an Ostapenko forehand miscue. Rogers converted her second set point in the next game to grab the one-set lead.

Ostapenko had a chance to extend the match, holding a set point on the Rogers serve at 5-4, but the American held firm and the duo moved into a tiebreak.

In the breaker, Rogers held a commanding 5-2 lead but Ostapenko swept the next four points to lead 6-5 and hold a second set point. However, Rogers stormed back, winning four of the next five points. Rogers's first match point at 7-6 went begging, but she converted her second to complete the upset.

More to come....