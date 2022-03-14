Iga Swiatek fought back from a set down for the second straight match as she powered past rising teen Clara Tauson at the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday. Also, Madison Keys continued to control her rivalry with fellow American Alison Riske.

No.3 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland made it into the Round of 16 at the BNP Paribas Open for the second straight year after notching a comeback win over No.29 seed Clara Tauson of Denmark, 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-1.

Swiatek, 20, has now reached the Round of 16 in both of her appearances at Indian Wells, following her tournament debut last year. But the World No.4 needed 2 hours and 18 minutes to hold off surging 19-year-old Tauson, who was playing in her first BNP Paribas Open main draw.

Winning streak continues: With the win over Tauson, Swiatek has won her seventh straight match, and is undefeated at WTA 1000 events so far this season. Swiatek won the first WTA 1000 event of the year in Doha last month.

Swiatek also had to fight back from a set down in her opening round against Anhelina Kalinina, but in both matches, the Polish star came back from a close first-set loss to dominate in sets two and three.

2022 Australian Open semifinalist Swiatek has now won 17 matches so far in the season, which leads the Hologic WTA Tour this year. The Pole still has a chance to break into the Top 3 of the rankings for a new career-high after the event, depending upon results for the rest of the fortnight.

Tale of the match: An hour-long opening frame saw Swiatek cede a break lead of 4-2 to teenage Tauson, and the Dane took advantage of her opportunity, excelling on returns to sweep the final four points of the first-set tiebreak.

But Swiatek came out on a mission in the second set, increasing her power and reaping a quick 4-1, double-break lead thanks to her big hitting. At 5-2, a forehand winner gave Swiatek her first set point, which she converted with an unreturnable serve.

2020 Roland Garros champion Swiatek dominated in the decider as well, once again going up by two breaks to 4-1. This time around, she earned a third straight break for good measure, reeling off the last six games of the affair to clinch victory.

Keys continues mastery of Riske rivalry

In an all-American clash, No.25 seed Madison Keys improved to 7-1 over Alison Riske with a 7-6(4), 6-1 win in an hour and 21 minutes on Sunday.

With the win, 2022 Australian Open semifinalist Keys matches her career-best Indian Wells result, which was a run to the Round of 16 in 2017.

Riske won their first encounter at Lexington in 2011, but since then, Keys has dominated their head-to-head, including a meeting in this year's Adelaide International 2 final.

Riske, in fact, was up a break two separate times in the opening set, but each time Keys struck back before taking control of the first-set tiebreak. It was smooth sailing through the second set for Keys, who won 77 percent of her first-service points and was a perfect 5-for-5 on break points.

