Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil claimed another Top 5 victory, stunning No.4 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Friday in the second-round at the Miami Open.

World No.62 Haddad Maia took a hair under two hours to oust last week's BNP Paribas Open runner-up and enter the third round in Miami for the second time.

More big wins: Haddad Maia had beaten Sakkari in their only previous encounter, but that was at an ITF Challenger event in Mexico back in 2014, when both were ranked just inside the Top 300.

Much has changed since then, as evidenced by Sakkari's new career-high ranking of No.3, which she attained on Monday after reaching the biggest final of her career at Indian Wells last week.

However, Haddad Maia had beaten Top 5 opponents twice before — over then-World No.4 Sloane Stephens at 2019 Acapulco and then-World No.3 Karolina Pliskova at 2021 Indian Wells.

The left-hander pulled off another Top 5 upset on Friday, reaching the third round to match her career-best Miami result from 2018. After having no Top 50 wins for the season coming into the fortnight, Haddad Maia has now picked up two in a row this week.

Words from the winner: "I played her a few years ago, but it was the very beginning for the both of us," Haddad Maia said afterward. "I knew the match would be tough. She has been doing very good results, I think she’s in her best tennis now. I knew that I had to leave everything on the court and try to do my best.

"I tried to be more aggressive as the match was going further and trying to do my best shots. … I think mentally I was very competitive, and that’s why I could get this win, so I’m very happy with that."

Match moments: After an early exchange of breaks, Sakkari fired a backhand crosscourt winner to break for 3-2, and the Greek held onto that advantage for the rest of the opener.

However, unforced errors crept into Sakkari’s game in the second set, and big-hitting Haddad Maia took advantage, romping through the second set to level affairs.

Costly Sakkari double faults coupled with some key winners in the forecourt by Haddad Maia gave the Brazilian a break for 2-1 in the final set. Another break for 4-1 gave Haddad Maia a commanding lead, and she closed out the upset with back-to-back unreturned serves.

Next up: In the third round, Haddad Maia will face another unseeded player, Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine. Kalinina pulled off an upset of her own, defeating No.26 seed Madison Keys of the United States 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in just under two hours.

Kalinina, ranked No.51, converted three of her four break points, while also saving seven of the nine break points she faced. That was enough to send Keys to her fifth straight Miami loss — Keys has not won a match at the Miami Open since 2017.

Kvitova bests Burel

No.28 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic also went three sets for a win on Friday, defeating France's Clara Burel 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in an hour and 45 minutes.

In the first meeting between the two, two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova held off the 21-year-old Frenchwoman ranked World No.82. It marks Kvitova's eighth trip to the Miami third round, with her best showings at the event being quarterfinal appearances in 2014 and 2019.

Next up for Kvitova will be American qualifier Lauren Davis, who defeated Australian lucky loser Storm Sanders 6-4, 6-1. Kvitova won her only previous meeting with Davis in straight sets, in the Luxembourg semifinals in 2016.