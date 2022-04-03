Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva won their second and biggest title of the season with an upset of No.1 seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens in the 2022 Miami Open doubles final.

Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva continued their successful partnership with a 7-6(3), 7-5 victory over No.1 seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens to win the 2022 Miami Open doubles championship.

Siegemund and Zvonareva fought back from a break down in each set before gritting out the 1-hour and 51-minute win and claiming their second team title of the season. They were also champions at WTA 250 Lyon last month.

Read more: Swiatek bests Osaka, completes Sunshine Double with Miami title

"The match today, I thought they started very strong," Zvonareva said afterward. "They were playing very powerful serves and returns, and I felt like we were a little bit on the back foot in the beginning of the match.

"We tried to support each other, we were able to change a couple of things up so we could be a little bit more aggressive at the net as well, and I think overall it helped us. I think we had a great spirit, and we were able to keep the momentum."

Miami: Siegemund, Zvonareva claim 2nd team title of season

Hologic WTA Tour veterans Siegemund, 34, and Zvonareva, 37, experienced immediate success since teaming up for the first time a year and a half ago. They played together for the first time at the 2020 US Open, and they promptly won that Grand Slam title.

Siegemund and Zvonareva went titleless as a duo in 2021, but the squad is back in the winner's circle once again in 2022, with their first WTA 1000 title to go alongside their two other team trophies.

Overall, this marks Siegemund's eighth Hologic WTA Tour doubles title, and Zvonareva's 12th.

Read more: Here's hoping for more Swiatek, Osaka showdowns

Siegemund and Zvonareva had to survive adversity to even get to the final, coming back from 9-4 down in the match-tiebreak in their semifinal clash against Ekaterina Alexandrova and Yang Zhaoxuan. They saved five match points in that tilt before taking the match-tiebreak 13-11.

Siegemund and Zvonareva had to grind through two tough sets against top seeds Kudermetova and Mertens as well. In the final, Siegemund and Zvonareva were down 4-1 in the opener, before pulling back on serve and eventually moving into a first-set tiebreak.

In the breaker, the unseeded tandem took control as they each hit a return winner apiece to jump ahead 4-1. A Zvonareva overhead gave her pairing five set points at 6-1, and they closed out the one-set lead after a long Mertens service return at 6-3.

Kudermetova and Mertens broke Zvonareva in the first game of the second set, but Siegemund and Zvonareva staged another comeback. Taking charge with particularly aggressive play by Siegemund, she and Zvonareva won the last four games from 5-3 down to complete the upset.

"We just have a great base chemistry anyway, and if we can work our way through some matches, we improve with every match," said Siegemund. "We kind of talk a lot, we have a lot of the same ideas and mindset, so that makes us play better and better from match to match."