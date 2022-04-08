Belinda Bencic outlasted Paula Badosa to make her first Credit One Charleston Open semifinal since her 2014 tournament debut. It marks Bencic's first win in four meetings against Badosa.

Belinda Bencic claimed a comeback victory over an opponent she had never beaten before in the Credit One Charleston Open quarterfinals on Friday. The No.10 seed from Switzerland overcame No.2 seed Paula Badosa of Spain 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 to make the semifinals.

Bencic and Badosa's first meeting came one year ago in Charleston, which ended up being Badosa's maiden Top 20 win. Badosa had defeated Bencic twice more since then, but Bencic finally got a win over the Spaniard after 2 hours and 47 minutes of tense play.

With the victory over World No.3 Badosa, Bencic earned a milestone 25th Top 10 win at Hologic WTA Tour and Grand Slam events. It is Bencic's first Top 10 win at either a WTA or Grand Slam event since she knocked Iga Swiatek out of last year's US Open.

Reigning Olympic gold medalist Bencic has now reached the Charleston semifinals for the first time since her tournament debut in 2014. Bencic made it to the final four that season as a 17-year-old qualifier ranked outside the Top 100.

Bencic's run is even more remarkable as she was nearly ousted in the first round this week. Bencic was two points away from defeat before outlasting Wang Xiyu in her opening match.

In Friday's quarterfinal, Badosa was the one who swept through the first set without facing a break point. Bencic got less than half of her first serves into play in the opener, and Badosa won two-thirds of those points on return.

However, Bencic came back from an early break down in the second set to reach a tiebreak, where the Swiss turned the match around for good. A blistering winner into the corner gave Bencic a commanding 6-2 lead, where a forehand winner clipped the sideline to level the clash.

In the third set, Bencic saw an early break slip away, but the No.10 seed used deft short balls to garner two break points in the next game, then received a break for 4-3 after a Badosa double fault. Bencic held on to prevail from there and return to the Charleston semifinals.

Bencic will face either Magda Linette or Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals on Saturday.

More to come....