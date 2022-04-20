Maria Sharapova's 35th birthday will be one she'll always remember: The retired five-time major-winner announced that she's expecting her first child with fiancé Alexander Gilkes.

Sharapova announced the happy news with an Instagram post, where the bikini-clad former World No. 1 posed by the ocean and made a cheeky reference to her special day.

"Precious beginnings!!!" she wrote, coupled with a white heart and angel emoji. "Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty."

Sharapova and Gilkes, a British businessman, have been in a relationship since 2018. They announced their engagement last December, news that they also broke on Instagram.

A frequent guest in Sharapova's player's box while she was on tour, Gilkes also accompanied her off the court to star-studded affairs including the famed Met Gala in 2019 and 2021.

Sharapova retired from tennis in 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and her last career match was a first-round defeat to Croatia's Donna Vekic at that year's Australian Open. She is just one of 10 women to win all four Grand Slam tournaments all-time, winning five in all, and spent 21 weeks at the top of the WTA rankings.