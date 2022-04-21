Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu reached her first quarterfinal of the year with a three-set win over Tamara Korpatsch at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. Raducanu will now face a Top 10 player for the first time when she takes on World No.1 Iga Swiatek on Friday.

No.8 seed Emma Raducanu of Great Britain overcame a spirited fight from lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Thursday, with Raducanu defeating the German hope 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 in an hour and 39 minutes to reach the quarterfinals.

Reigning US Open champion Raducanu will now take on World No.1 Iga Swiatek in an intriguing quarterfinal on Friday. Not only will this be Raducanu's initial meeting with Swiatek, it will also be the British teenager's first match against an opponent ranked inside the Top 10.

By the numbers: Into her first quarterfinal of the season, Raducanu's latest win is projected to nudge her higher up the rankings to at least a new career-high position of World No.11. A Top 10 debut is a possibility for Raducanu if she goes on to win the Stuttgart title.

Raducanu, playing her first Hologic WTA Tour clay-court event, has won back-to-back tour-level matches for only the second time since her historic run to the US Open title as a qualifier ranked No.150. She also won two in a row en route to the Cluj-Napoca quarterfinals at the end of last year.

Korpatsch's home-soil run comes to an end with the loss. The World No.118 got into the main draw after Jasmine Paolini's withdrawal and then upset Camila Giorgi in the first round. It was the first time in three main-draw appearances that Korpatsch reached the Stuttgart second round.

Match moments: Raducanu served splendidly in the bagel opener, winning 90 percent of her first-service points and never facing a break point. But Korpatsch used powerful hitting, particularly from the forehand side, to amp up her winners in the second set and force a decider.

Raducanu, though, swiftly took control in the third set, following a sturdy return with a putaway at net to break for 2-0. A return winner gave the Brit a second break for 5-1, and though she faced a break point in the last game, Raducanu recovered, closing out the win with a crosscourt winner.

Into the quarters of her first professional tournament on clay 🧱



🇬🇧 @EmmaRaducanu sets up a meeting with Swiatek in Stuttgart!#PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/3uqkuQrgxA — wta (@WTA) April 21, 2022

