The Hologic WTA Tour heads to the Mutua Madrid Open for the first in a pair of back-to-back WTA 1000 events on European red clay. With a loaded field that features the entire Top 20 as well as former No.1s Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep, Madrid is set for a high-octane 10 days of action.
Here's what you need to know about the clay season's first WTA 1000 tournament:
When does the tournament start?
The Mutua Madrid Open is a WTA 1000 event held on outdoor red clay at the Caja Magica. Madrid features a 64-player singles draw and 30-team doubles draw. The tournament will use the Dunlop Fort Clay Court ball. Madrid is played over 10 days and is followed by the second WTA 1000 of the clay swing in Rome.
Qualifying begins on Tuesday, April 26, and main draw play begins on Thursday, April 28. The day session starts at 11:00 am during the first week before shifting to a noon start.
The Round of 16 will be split across two days on Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3. The quarterfinals will be played on Wednesday, May 4, and the semifinals on Thursday, May 5.
When are the finals?
Mark your calendars for a Championships Saturday. Both singles and doubles finals will be played on Saturday, May 7. The doubles final will kick things off at 1:30 pm, with the singles final played not before 6:30 pm.
Who are the Top 16 seeds?
The entire Top 20 are currently entered in Madrid and the Top 16 will be seeded. There are no first-round byes.
Projected Top 16 seeds:
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Paula Badosa
3. Barbora Krejcikova
4. Aryna Sabalenka
5. Maria Sakkari
6. Anett Kontaveit
7. Karolina Pliskova
8. Danielle Collins
9. Garbiñe Muguruza
10. Ons Jabeur
11. Emma Raducanu
12. Jelena Ostapenko
13. Belinda Bencic
14. Jessica Pegula
15. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
16. Coco Gauff
Who are the defending champions?
Aryna Sabalenka captured her first clay-court title and fourth WTA 1000 title last year, edging Ashleigh Barty 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 to win Madrid.
In the doubles, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated Gabriela Dabrowski and Demi Schuurs 6-4, 6-4 to win their second title of the season.
What does the draw look like?
The draw ceremony will be held on Tuesday at noon. Check back then for a complete analysis of the draw.
What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?
Madrid offers a total player compensation pool of €6,744,165.
First Round: 10 points
Second Round: 65 points
Third Round: 120 points
Quarterfinals: 215 points
Semifinals: 390 points
Final: 650 points
Champion: 1000 points