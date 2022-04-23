The first of two WTA 1000 tournaments on red clay kicks off next week at the Mutua Madrid Open. Here's what you need to know about the prestigious 10-day event.

The Hologic WTA Tour heads to the Mutua Madrid Open for the first in a pair of back-to-back WTA 1000 events on European red clay. With a loaded field that features the entire Top 20 as well as former No.1s Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep, Madrid is set for a high-octane 10 days of action.

Here's what you need to know about the clay season's first WTA 1000 tournament:

When does the tournament start?

The Mutua Madrid Open is a WTA 1000 event held on outdoor red clay at the Caja Magica. Madrid features a 64-player singles draw and 30-team doubles draw. The tournament will use the Dunlop Fort Clay Court ball. Madrid is played over 10 days and is followed by the second WTA 1000 of the clay swing in Rome.

Qualifying begins on Tuesday, April 26, and main draw play begins on Thursday, April 28. The day session starts at 11:00 am during the first week before shifting to a noon start.

The Round of 16 will be split across two days on Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3. The quarterfinals will be played on Wednesday, May 4, and the semifinals on Thursday, May 5.

When are the finals?

Mark your calendars for a Championships Saturday. Both singles and doubles finals will be played on Saturday, May 7. The doubles final will kick things off at 1:30 pm, with the singles final played not before 6:30 pm.

Who are the Top 16 seeds?

The entire Top 20 are currently entered in Madrid and the Top 16 will be seeded. There are no first-round byes.

Projected Top 16 seeds:

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Paula Badosa

3. Barbora Krejcikova

4. Aryna Sabalenka

5. Maria Sakkari

6. Anett Kontaveit

7. Karolina Pliskova

8. Danielle Collins

9. Garbiñe Muguruza

10. Ons Jabeur

11. Emma Raducanu

12. Jelena Ostapenko

13. Belinda Bencic

14. Jessica Pegula

15. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

16. Coco Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka and Ashleigh Barty faced off in back-to-back finals in Stuttgart and Madrid. Photo by WTA/Jimmie48

Who are the defending champions?

Aryna Sabalenka captured her first clay-court title and fourth WTA 1000 title last year, edging Ashleigh Barty 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 to win Madrid.

In the doubles, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defeated Gabriela Dabrowski and Demi Schuurs 6-4, 6-4 to win their second title of the season.

What does the draw look like?

The draw ceremony will be held on Tuesday at noon. Check back then for a complete analysis of the draw.

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

Madrid offers a total player compensation pool of €6,744,165.

First Round: 10 points

Second Round: 65 points

Third Round: 120 points

Quarterfinals: 215 points

Semifinals: 390 points

Final: 650 points

Champion: 1000 points