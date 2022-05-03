Petra Kvitova still has a few tricks up her sleeve.
Power has paved the way for two-time Wimbledon champion throughout her career, but the Czech leftie showed once again that she is no one-trick pony to take home April's Shot of the Month.
In the opening round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Kvitova showed off her speed and hand skills against compatriot Karolina Pliskova. Early in the second set, Kvitova tracked down a good dropshot and improvised the reply, finding an extreme acute angle for the clean winner.