Aliaksandra Sasnovich scored her second win over Emma Raducanu in the past eight months, taking out the No.12 seed 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the seond round of Roland Garros.

Sasnovich had previously defeated the Briton 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of Indian Wells last October - Raducanu's first match after winning the US Open as a qualifier. The 28-year-old had fallen at this stage of Roland Garros on four previous occasions, but put on a dazzling display of shotmaking to reach the third round for the first time.

The result continues a strong season for Sasnovich, who has improved her ranking from No.91 at the end of 2021 to its current No.47 thanks to an overall season record of 21-10. She reached her third career final at Melbourne Summer Set 2 in January and is fresh off a second-round run in Strasbourg last week, where she took eventual champion Angelique Kerber to three sets.

Sasnovich could face an immediate rematch of that clash: she will next take on either Kerber or wildcard Elsa Jacquemot.

Raducanu, who suffered a back injury in the run-up to Roland Garros, finishes her first ever clay-court swing with an overall 6-5 record. The 19-year-old has successfully reached at least the second round on her debut at each of the four majors.

