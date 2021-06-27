Led by No.3 Paula Badosa and No.4 Ons Jabeur, the Rothesay International will see five of the Top 10 and a welcome return to competition for Serena Williams.

With Wimbledon just around the corner, the Rothesay International offers one last chance for the tour's top players to ready themselves on grass before the third major of the season. This year's edition will feature at least one welcome surprise, as 23-time major champion Serena Williams is set to play doubles with Ons Jabeur. It will be Williams' first tournament in nearly a year.

Serena to return at Eastbourne; receives singles wildcard at Wimbledon

Here's what you need to know about Eastbourne.

When does the tournament start?

The Rothesay International is the second and final WTA 500 event of the grass-court season on the Hologic WTA Tour. The tournament is played at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, England. It is a combined event with an ATP 250. The Slazenger Wimbledon ball will be used.

Main draw play begins on Sunday, June 19.

When are the finals?

The finals will all be played on Saturday, June 25. The Singles final will take place at 12:30pm. The doubles final will follow later in the day after the ATP singles final.

Who are the projected top seeds?

1. Paula Badosa (WR No.3)

2. Ons Jabeur (WR No.4)

3. Maria Sakkari (WR No.6)

4. Karolina Pliskova (WR No.7)

5. Garbiñe Muguruza (WR No.10)

6. Coco Gauff (WR No.13)

7. Barbora Krejcikova (WR No.14)

8. Jelena Ostapenko (WR. No.16)

Who are the defending champions?

Jelena Ostapenko captured her first grass-court title in Eastbourne last year, defeating Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

In doubles, Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara beat Nicole Melichar and Demi Schuurs 6-1, 6-4 to win their fourth title of the season.

What does the draw look like?

The draw ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 18th.

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

First round: 1 point/$4,610

Second round: 30 points/$5,860

Second round: 55 points/$9,200

Quarterfinalist: 100 points/$17,775

Semifinalist: 185 points/$36,200

Finalist: 305 points/$71,960

Champion: 470 points/$116,340

More to follow...