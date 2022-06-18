The draws are out for the Rothesay International Eastbourne, the last WTA 500 event before The Championships at Wimbledon.

World No.3 Paula Badosa leads a field that includes five of the Top 10 at next week's Rothesay International, where Serena Williams is also set to make her competitive return on the doubles court.

The 23-time major champion will team up with World No.4 Ons Jabeur in doubles and will open against the team of Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round. It will be Williams' first match in either singles or doubles in nearly 12 months.

Draws: Singles | Doubles

Main draw play begins on Sunday, June 19.

Draws, prize money, storylines, and everything you need to know about Eastbourne

No.3 Badosa tops the singles draw and is set to play her first tournament of the grass-court season. No.4 Jabeur, No.6 Maria Sakkari, and No.7 Karolina Pliskova round out the top four seeds in Eastbourne. The last seeded player is No.33 Yulia Putintseva. The Top 16 seeds have byes into the second round.

Main draws in singles and doubles in Eastbourne.



Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, and Karolina Pliskova top the singles draw.



Serena Williams and Ons Jabeur will open their doubles campaign against Bouzkova/Sorribes Tormo. pic.twitter.com/daNHqBcNtY — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 18, 2022

Top Half

Along with top seed Badosa, No.4 seed and former champion Pliskova, No.6 seed Coco Gauff, and No.7 seed Barbora Krejcikova have been drawn into the top half of the draw. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, seeded No.14, is also in the top half. She could face Pliskova in the third round.

Badosa will open against either Petra Martic or Jodie Burrage and could face a red-hot Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round. The Brazilian has won her first eight matches of the grass-court season, backing up her maiden title in Nottingham with a run to the semifinals in Birmingham.

Former No.2 Krejcikova is also set to play her first grass-court event of the season. The 2021 Roland Garros champion made her Wimbledon debut last year and proceeded to make the Round of 16. In Eastbourne, she will face either Viktorija Golubic or Marta Kostyuk in the second round, with No.10 seed Jill Teichmann looming as a potential third-round opponent.

Bottom Half

Defending champion and No.8 seed Jelena Ostapenko, No.3 seed Sakkari, and No.5 seed Garbiñe Muguruza join No.2 seed Jabeur in the bottom half of the draw. Ostapenko is bidding to successfully defend a title for the first time in her career, having mowed down the field last summer for her fifth career title.

Champion's Reel: How Jelena Ostapenko won Eastbourne 2021

Ostapenko will open against either Ajla Tomljanovic or a qualifier. Her first possible seeded opponent is 2014 champion Madison Keys, who is seeded No.11.

2017 Wimbledon champion Muguruza is hoping to erase her negative record in Eastbourne, where she is 1-2 in her career. The Spaniard will face a toug opening test against either 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen or Magdalena Frech of Poland. No.12 seed Camila Giorgi or grass-court specialist Alison Riske could be waiting in the third round.

Thrilled and excited to team up with the one and only @serenawilliams in Eastbourne!



Can’t wait to play!🔥 https://t.co/8j1Sxf1YZh — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) June 14, 2022

Doubles Draw

Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Ena Shibahara are teaming up for the first time and lead the draw alongside Madrid champions Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos.

Wildcards Williams and Jabeur have been drawn into the bottom half of the draw to face the unseeded duo of Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo. The winner will face either No.4 seeds Lucie Hradecka and Sania Mirza, or Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-Ching.

Bad Homburg features a strong field

The Bad Homburg Open, a WTA 250 event in Germany, also features a strong draw this year, led by Roland Garros semifinalist Daria Kasatkina. Berlin finalist Belinda Bencic, defending champion Angelique Kerber, and former No.1 Simona Halep.