Serena WIlliams did not get the Wimbledon comeback she was hoping for, but the 23-time major champion leaves encouraged by her performance against Harmony Tan.

Serena Williams is ready to hit the practice courts after her first-round loss at Wimbledon. The 23-time major champion returned to singles action for the first time in 12 months and Tuesday was narrowly edged out by No.115 Harmony Tan of France, 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7).

"It definitely makes me want to hit the practice courts because you're playing not bad and you're so close," Williams told reporters after the match. "Any other opponent probably would have suited my game better.

"So, yeah, I feel like that it's actually kind of like, 'OK, Serena, you can do this if you want.'"

Williams made her return to competition in the week before Wimbledon at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, where she played two doubles matches with World No.2 Ons Jabeur. Williams' progress was noticeable and over the course of her 3-hour and 11-minute tussle with Tan. She showed glimpses of the form that has won her seven Wimbledon titles. But ultimately, it was the lack of match play that proved to be the difference in the match.

"I think if you're playing week in, week out, or even every three weeks, every four weeks, there's a little bit more match toughness," Williams said. "But with that being said, I felt like I played pretty OK on some of 'em, not all of 'em. Maybe some key ones I definitely could have played better.

"You got to think if I were playing matches I wouldn't miss some of those points or this match."

"There's definitely lots of motivation to get better and to play at home."

Williams now hopes she'll be able to play her home Slam at the US Open in September.

"When you're at home, especially in New York, and the US Open, that being the first place I've won a Grand Slam, is something that's always super special," Williams said. "Your first time is always special.

Outside of her desire to play at home, Williams brushed aside questions about her future. Asked if she might have played her final Wimbledon, she demurred.

"That's a question I can't answer," she said. "Like, I don't know. Who knows? Who knows where I'll pop up.

"Like I said coming into this, I'm just planning for right now, seeing how I feel, just to go from there."