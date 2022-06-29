Jule Niemeier dropped just four games to upset No.2 seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round of Wimbledon and post a career-best victory.

In her first ever match against a Top 10 player, Jule Niemeier delivered a near-flawless performance to upset No.2 seed Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-0 in just 58 minutes in the second round of Wimbledon.

In each of her previous three matches against Top 20 opposition, the No.97-ranked German had taken the contest to three sets. But on her No.1 Court debut, Niemeier made no mistake in closing out a career-best win, racing through a second-set whitewash.

This time last year, Niemeier arrived at Wimbledon qualifying in hot form, but missed two match points against Natalia Vikhlyantseva in the final round. The 22-year-old had to wait until Roland Garros last month to make her debut in a Grand Slam main draw, and followed that with the biggest title of her career so far at the Makarska WTA 125.

Against Kontaveit, who has been suffering from Covid-19 after-effects over the past two months, Niemeier was able to translate her talent into a big-stage result for the first time. In her first Grand Slam third round, she will face either No.29 seed Anhelina Kalinina or Lesia Tsurenko.

Match management: Niemeier's success was underpinned by a stellar serving performance. She did not face a break point, and conceded only five points behind her first delivery and seven behind her second.

A slice of luck was decisive in a tightly-contested first set. A dead net cord brought up the only break point of the stanza for Niemeier in the fifth game, and she converted it as Kontaveit netted a backhand.

But in the second set, Kontaveit's game disintegrated while Niemeier went from strength to strength. Consecutive double faults from the Estonian conceded her serve in the first game, and another pair put her down a 3-0 double break.

For Niemeier, coming through a four-deuce tussle to consolidate the break for 2-0 was crucial. It was the only service game of the day in which she struggled with her own game, but once she had passed that test, she accelerated towards the finishing line.

Demonstrating both easy power on the forehand and easy touch on the drop, Niemeier finished with 13 winners to Kontaveit's seven, and 13 unforced errors to the World No.3's 24.