Emma Raducanu on Monday entered the WTA Top 10 for the first time in her career. The 19-year-old, who won the 2021 US Open, enters the ranking at No.10.
Raducanu becomes the fifth British woman to break into the Top 10 since the WTA Rankings system was introduced, joining Virginia Wade, Sue Barker, Jo Durie and Johanna Konta.
Raducanu is the third WTA player to make her Top 10 debut in singles this year, after the United States’ Danielle Collins and Jessica Pegula.
Emma Raducanu enters Top 10 for first time in career
