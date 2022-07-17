Bernarda Pera captured the first Hologic WTA Tour singles title of her career at the Hungarian Grand Prix. She became the fourth first-time titlist this year, as well as the third qualifier to claim a title in 2022.

It was a long wait for Bernarda Pera to reach her first tour-level final, but once she got there, the American went all the way to her first Hologic WTA Tour singles title. Pera defeated Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-3, 6-3 to win the Hungarian Grand Prix title on Sunday.

Pera took 87 minutes to beat Krunic and finish off a pristine run in the Hungarian capital of Budapest. Pera did not drop a set all week, which included two straight-sets wins in qualifying as well.

By the numbers: Pera had been 0-4 in semifinals at tour level before this event, but the 27-year-old at last moved into a final with a victory over Hungarian No.1 Anna Bondar on Saturday.

After backing that up with her championship win over Krunic, World No.130 Pera becomes the third qualifier to win a tour-level title this season, joining Tatjana Maria (Bogota) and Anastasia Potapova (Istanbul).

Pera is also the fourth first-time singles champion on tour this year, alongside Potapova, Martina Trevisan (Rabat) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (Nottingham).

Krunic had also not dropped a set coming into Sunday's final, but Pera had beaten the Serbian in their two previous meetings, and she extended her undefeated record with another win in Budapest.

Match moments: Pera started strongly by winning the first eight points of the match, then fended off four break points during a hold for 4-1. Behind powerful lefty forehands, Pera held onto control, erasing one more break point at 5-3 before converting her fifth set point of that game.

After falling behind 3-2 in the second set, Krunic rallied for her first service break of the day, leveling the set at 3-3. However, solid returns helped Pera reclaim her break advantage in the very next game, and the American qualifier powered her way to the title from there.

Pera finished with 21 winners to Krunic’s 18, while Krunic was undone by 37 unforced errors. Pera was particularly strong returning the Krunic second service, winning 60 percent of those points. Pera converted four of her 10 break points, while Krunic was 1-for-6 in that department.

