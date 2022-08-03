The fifth time was the charm for Amanda Anisimova against Karolina Pliskova in Round 2 at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

American Amanda Anisimova earned her first win over Karolina Pliskova in style on Wednesday at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

From a set and a break deficit, Anisimova turned their Round 2 match all the way around to secure a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory to reach the quarterfinals.

Anisimova trailed, 6-3, 3-2, but broke Pliskova's serve to love at that stage and proceeded to win 10 of the next 11 games.

Stat of the day: Anisimova was 0-4 against Pliskova previously and had only won one set.

That history included a 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(7) loss in Round 2 of last year's US Open where she had a match point.

Second time in the San Jose last eight ✌️



With a comeback victory over Pliskova, 🇺🇸 @AnisimovaAmanda goes on to face the winner of Sakkari-Rogers in the quarterfinals!#MubadalaSVC pic.twitter.com/aqaFKoAbKw — wta (@WTA) August 3, 2022

What it means: Anisimova said her 31st win of 2022 was emblematic of how much she's improved in the last 12 months.

The American is one of four players on the Hologic WTA Tour to boast 30 or more wins this year, joining Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Simona Halep.

"It just means that I've progressed a lot, and I'm very happy to get this win today," Anisimova said. "In the first and second set, I had a lot of nerves. I had a lot of anxiety the last couple of days, and I think that showed in the match. I was able to just shake it off, put some ice on my face, and find my game.

"I'm just happy I was able to turn it around, because a year ago, I don't think I would've been able to."

It's also a notable win for another American: With Pliskova's loss, Coco Gauff is assured of breaking the Top 10 in the next rankings update on Monday, Aug. 8.

Coco Gauff to make Top 10 debut after San Jose

Home cooking: Anisimova is through to the quarterfinals in San Jose for a second time. She also got this far in 2019.