The top two seeds were tested with differing results on Day 4 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, where Shelby Rogers maintained her perfect record against Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka battled back from the brink.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- No.45 Shelby Rogers followed up her opening win over Bianca Andreescu to oust World No.3 Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-3 in the second round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. The win moved Rogers perfect record against Sakkari to 3-0.

The win puts Rogers into her third quarterfinal of the season and first on hard court since 2022 Adelaide. She will face compatriot Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Two days after ousting 2019 US Open champion Andreescu 6-4, 6-2 in the first round, Rogers played yet another powerful, disciplined match to earn her first Top 5 win since beating No.1 Ashleigh Barty at the US Open last fall. Rogers fired just eight unforced errors in the match alongside 16 winners.

Playing her first hard-court match of the summer, Sakkari struggled to find her range throughout the match. While the top seed kept pace with Rogers in the winners department with 15, she also hit 27 unforced errors in the 72-minute match.

Standout stat: Through her two matches in San Jose, Rogers has yet to be broken. She has faced just seven break points.

Next for Rogers: Bidding to make her second semifinal of the season, Rogers faces Anisimova next. Rogers holds a 2-0 record against Anisimova.

Sabalenka rallies to beat Dolehide

A day after No.2 seed Paula Badosa came back from a break down in the third to beat American qualifier Elizabeth Mandlik, No.4 seed Sabalenka was forced to do the same. The World No.6 came from 5-3 down in the third set to edge lucky loser Caroline Dolehide 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 in the second round.

Sabalenka overcame 20 double-faults to get the better of the American, who served for the win at 5-4 in the third set. Sabalenka dialed in her hitting to break Dolehide at love and raced to the win to avoid the upset.

Sabalenka will face No.7 seed Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals.

