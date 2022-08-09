Former World No.1 Naomi Osaka retired from her opening match at the National Bank Open on Tuesday due to a back injury, sending last week's Citi Open finalist Kaia Kanepi into the second round.

Kaia Kanepi moved into the second round of the National Bank Open on Tuesday, advancing past former World No.1 Naomi Osaka 7-6(4), 3-0, ret. Osaka was forced to retire due to a back injury.

It was an unfortunate end to an anticipated match between two exceptional ballstrikers, but Kanepi has nevertheless picked up a fifth win in her last six matches. The 37-year-old veteran made a run to her 10th career singles final in Washington, D.C. last week.

Former Top 15 player Kanepi has risen to World No.31 in this week's rankings, which is her highest position since 2014.

🇪🇪 @KanepiKaia goes through to face Muguruza in Round 2 at #NBO22 after Osaka is forced to retire through injury.



Final score: 7-6(4), 3-0, ret.



Wishing you a swift recovery, @naomiosaka! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pxKICAPtBn — wta (@WTA) August 9, 2022

Noted upset specialist Kanepi, who has ten career wins over Top 10 players at Grand Slam events, will tussle with a Top 10 player in the second round: No.8 seed Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain.

Kanepi and Muguruza have a 1-1 head-to-head. Muguruza defeated Kanepi in the first round of the 2014 Australian Open, but Kanepi got her revenge this year when she earned her most recent Top 10 win in a first-round upset of Muguruza at Roland Garros.

More to come...