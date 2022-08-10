Bianca Andreescu notched an upset on home soil, taking out last week's San Jose champion Daria Kasatkina in the first round of the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

Tuesday's night session was pleasurable for Canadian fans at the National Bank Open in Toronto, as local hope Bianca Andreescu cooled off one of the hottest players on tour to win her first-round match.

2019 champion Andreescu knocked out No.11 seed Daria Kasatkina 7-6(5), 6-4, reaching the second round of the event for the third time in her career. Here are some more fast facts about her upset:

10: The victory marks Andreescu's tenth Top 10 win of her career. Former World No.4 Andreescu grabbed her first eight Top 10 wins during her 2019 breakthrough season, but she did not garner her ninth until earlier this year, when she defeated Danielle Collins in Madrid.

3: Andreescu improved her career record to 3-0 against Kasatkina. Kasatkina rose to a new career-high ranking of No.9 this week following her San Jose title on Sunday, but Andreescu was able to maintain her undefeated record against Kasatkina with the two-and-a-half-hour win.

31: Andreescu finished the match with 31 winners to Kasatkina's 18. Otherwise, very little separated the pair in the encounter, with Andreescu having a slim lead in service breaks (eight to seven) and total points won (89 to 85).

85: The grueling opening set took 85 minutes to complete. The first five games went against serve before Andreescu became the first player to hold for 4-2. However, Kasatkina saved two set points at 5-3 and went on to break Andreescu at love for 5-5.

In the tiebreak, Andreescu came back from a 3-1 deficit, polishing off the one-set lead with an overhead winner despite a medical time-out earlier in the set, after the 6-5 game.

Another topsy-turvy set followed, with seven out of 10 games going against serve, but Andreescu closed out the match by breaking Kasatkina one last time with a winning volley.

Game. Set. Bibi 🇨🇦@Bandreescu_ digs deep and moves on to the 2R in Toronto!#NBO22 pic.twitter.com/In5T4NrUnH — wta (@WTA) August 10, 2022

0-2: In the second round, Andreescu will face a player she has had minimal success against: Alizé Cornet of France. Cornet has won their two previous meetings in straight sets, which both came on grass last year, at Berlin and two weeks later in the first round of Wimbledon.

